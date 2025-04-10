6 years after launch, my favorite action platformer Katana Zero is still getting that long-promised free DLC that's 'nearly the size of the base game'
At long last, Askiisoft says "everything has started to come together" on the DLC.
I don't think about 2019's sidescrolling cyberpunk samurai action game Katana Zero too often, but any time I do the thought is: "Damn that really was some excellent sidescrolling cyberpunk samurai action; I should replay it." My excuse to do so is finally almost here, because the free DLC that developer Askiisoft has been working on for years is "finally nearing completion."
The Katana Zero DLC—still unnamed, apparently—showed up at the Triple-i Initiative showcase today with a new trailer as proof of life. It's light on details but it looks like there's a lot more fighting through underground bunkers, special samurai abilities, and government conspiracy fever dreams.
"Featuring all new characters, levels, gameplay and story, this massive DLC promises to be worth the wait," Askiisoft and Devolver Digital say. They add that, yes, the DLC will still be free for everyone who owns the game despite the fact that it's now nearly the size of the base game—which was around six hours in my first playthrough if I'm remembering correctly.
As for the when, they say: "We still can’t give a date, but everything has started to come together!"
So this year, maybe?
DLC or no, it really is just about time for me to go replay Katana Zero with the benefit of the hard mode and speedrun modes that got added after launch. It's been six years since it launched and frankly I already thought indie sidescrolling platformers were tired then, but Katana Zero is one of the gems rising above a dusty trend thanks to some really tightly-designed, puzzle-like levels and the constant threat of one-hit death.
2025 games: This year's upcoming releases
Best PC games: Our all-time favorites
Free PC games: Freebie fest
Best FPS games: Finest gunplay
Best RPGs: Grand adventures
Best co-op games: Better together
The biggest gaming news, reviews and hardware deals
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Lauren has been writing for PC Gamer since she went hunting for the cryptid Dark Souls fashion police in 2017. She accepted her role as Associate Editor in 2021, now serving as self-appointed chief cozy games and farmlife sim enjoyer. Her career originally began in game development and she remains fascinated by how games tick in the modding and speedrunning scenes. She likes long fantasy books, longer RPGs, can't stop playing co-op survival crafting games, and has spent a number of hours she refuses to count building houses in The Sims games for over 20 years.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.