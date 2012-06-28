Popular

Max Payne 3 Local Justice DLC coming July 17

Max Payne doesn't serve up universal, global, or even regional justice, just Local Justice , the first multiplayer map pack. It'll be here on July 17 with 55th Battalion HQ, The Imperial Palace, and Departure Lounge maps; a Light Fingers Item for faster looting; an M4 Assault Rifle with attachments; and a new faction, the São Paulo Police.

On the same day, Rockstar will also release the pre-order and retail DLC for purchase, or as part of the Max Payne 3 Rockstar Pass which earns you all existing and future DLC.

For reasons, it's out on consoles earlier. I'm not too concerned about it though -- I wasn't especially enthused by Max Payne 3's multiplayer gun fightery. The game's style of combat just seems better suited for headshotting rooms full of goons. Anyone feel differently?

