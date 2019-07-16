Look like some sort of Pokemon trainer with Fortnite's new 'Dare' skin

(Image credit: Fortnite Twitter)

Fortnite has dropped yet another new skin in the item shop, and you know what, for the life of me, I can't not see some sort of newfangled Pokemon trainer. The "Dare" skin shows off a futuristic, yet fashionable vibe that definitely fits in with season 9's sci-fi style. She's got a cowl that would fit in with Cyberpunk 2077's V, a sort of plastic-y green dress, and leggings for days. But she absolutely, definitely, positively looks like she could be your avatar in Pokemon Go, right? Even some of the white symbols on her clothes look like something you'd see a destitute youth wearing around the National Park bug catching contest in Pokemon Silver.

She's also got a moderately hip-looking backpack as her back bling, so maybe that's where she stores her Pokeballs.

The Dare skin will run you 1,200 V-Bucks, or slightly over $9.99 in real world money, and as far as we can see, it's only available for the next several hours.

Dig Fortnite's Creative mode? Check out our favorite creative codes that let you play the craziest islands and custom maps available. You can also check out our comprehensive guide to season 9's fortbyte locations, and everything we know about season 10 of Fortnite.