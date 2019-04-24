Logitech's G703 wireless mouse is $30 off right now

Logitech makes some of the best wireless accessories (and some of the mice in our best gaming mouse roundup). Now you can get the high-end Logitech G703 wireless gaming mouse for just $69.99 from Amazon. That's a $30 reduction from the original price, and $10 below the previous cost.

This mouse is special for a few reasons: it can wirelessly charge from a compatible 'PowerPlay' mouse pad (sold separately); it uses Logitech's 'Lightspeed' wireless technology; and the main buttons have metal springs to reduce the force needed to click.

The mouse also has customizable RGB lights, six programmable buttons, and a lightweight (107 grams) design. You can buy it from the link below.

