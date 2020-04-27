Logitech's G604 gaming mouse is down to $70 ($30 off) right now

It can be tough to choose which gaming mouse to buy — wired or wireless, ergonomic or compact, too many buttons or not enough buttons, and so on. The Logitech G604 is certainly one to look at: It has a great mix of features, and it's now $30 off the usual price over at eBay.

Logitech released the G604 last year, and not only does it use the company's proprietary 'Lightspeed' wireless technology for incredibly low latency, but it can also last a whopping 240 hours on a single AA battery. The mouse also supports regular Bluetooth connectivity, so you can use it with devices lacking a USB port (like tablets). In that mode, the G604 lasts around five and a half months.

Other features include six thumb buttons, customizable macros (once you install the desktop software), Logitech's high-end 'Hero' 16K sensor, and a metal scroll wheel. While $70 is still a lot of money for a mouse, you're getting quite the package.