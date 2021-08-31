Logitech's G Pro wireless gaming mouse is $85, its lowest price ever

This is one of our favorite gaming mice, and it's never been cheaper.

How low will Logitech's G Pro wireless mouse go? I don't know, but it was a good deal when I wrote about it going on sale for a penny under $92 a few weeks ago, and it's an even better bargain today—Amazon has it marked down to $84.99, making it the least expensive it has ever been.

That's a 35% discount from its MSRP and is the sort of discount I'd expect to see during Black Friday and Cyber Monday. And who knows, perhaps it will be even less when the holiday season rolls around. If you'd rather not chance it and/or need a wireless rodent right now, the G Pro is worth strong consideration—it's the best gaming mouse to go wireless for under $100.

Lowest Price To Date Logitech G Pro Wireless Gaming Mouse | $129.99 $84.99 at Amazon (save $45)

Naysayers will point to reports of double-click issues on this model, but if that rears its ugly head there's a firmware update that is supposed to make it go away by improving the click debouncing algorithm. Additionally, Logitech backs the mouse with a one-year warranty. And if you really wanted to, you could apply the savings towards an extended Amazon protection plan ($10.99 for three years or $14.99 for four years) and still be well under the MSRP.

The G Pro is a truly ambidextrous gaming mouse, not just in its ergonomic shape, but with thumb buttons on sides. There are seven programmable buttons in all, to accommodate both left-handed and right-handed gamers.

This also utilizes Logitech's most accurate sensor, the Hero 25K with a 25,600 max DPI. Other features include RGB lighting, a mechanical button tensioning system, and onboard memory to store up to five profiles, all wrapped in a lightweight design (80 grams).