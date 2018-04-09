HyperX’s second gaming mouse looks like a better option than its first one

Right around a year ago, HyperX (a division of Kingston) released its first gaming mouse, the Pulsefire FPS. While probably a better option than what you'd find in the clearance bin at K-Mart, it wasn't a terribly exciting rodent, featuring a basic design without any significant customization options. Fast forward to today and HyperX's second gaming mouse, the Pulsefire Surge, looks to be a better option.

For its second run at building a gaming mouse, HyperX went with a Pixart 3389 sensor, giving the Pulsefire Surge a native 16,000 DPI to work with. Not every gamer cares about having such a high DPI of course, but for those who do, this is an upgrade over the Pixart 3310 sensor found in the Pulsefire FPS, which has a DPI range of 400 to 3,200 DPI.

What will likely be more widely appreciated with the Pulsefire Surge is the greater level of customization that is available. Using HyperX's NGenuity software, you can adjust the mouse's lighting, program the six buttons, create macros, and set custom DPI levels with the ability to cycle through five different ones. There is enough onboard memory to save up to three profiles on the Pulsefire Surge.

HyperX's new mouse also sports Omron switches rated for 50 million clicks, and 360-degree RGB lighting.

We haven't tested the Pulsefire Surge ourselves, but there are a few reviews on the web. One of them can be found at our sister site TechRadar, which has a much higher opinion of the Pulsefire Surge than the Pulsefire FPS.

"If you're looking for a well-performing mouse that won't break the bank, you won't find anything much better than the HyperX Pulsefire Surge RGB," TechRadar writes.

The Pulsefire Surge is available now for $70. That's $20 more than its predecessor's MSRP, which can be found on sale for $45.

