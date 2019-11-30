Hurry! Get these last-minute cheap Black Friday deals for under $50

Where to find Black Friday deals Amazon - All the things

Walmart - Games, Movies, Budget Laptops

B&H - Monitors, Laptops, and PCs

Best Buy - PCs, Laptops, and Accessories

Target - Games, Accessories, and Laptops

Staples - Gaming Chairs

Lenovo - Discounts on Legion Laptops and PCs

Gamestop - Games and Toys

Razer - Laptops and Gaming Accessories

Newegg - Components and Hardware

Microsoft - PCs, Laptops, and Games

Dell - Alienware PCs and Laptops

NZXT - 10% off all builds

PC gaming can be an expensive business, so we're on hand to help you scope out the best cheap Black Friday gaming deals the internet's various vendors are offering. All of the following bargains can be had for no more than $50, and the Amazon discount on the best gaming mouse for shooters is a doozy: you can get the Razer Deathadder Elite for only $29.99, a $40 (57%) reduction.

Staying in the house of mouse, we've spotted a strong saving on the Corsair M65 Elite RGB: its $39.99 price tag shows you don't need to break the bank to bring the glamour of RGB to your life. When it comes to keyboards, however, Razer has strong deals on those, too. It's not often you find a decent keyboard for sub-$50, but the Razer Blackwidow Ultimate is one of the best gaming keyboards you can find for only $49.99.

Rounding out our collection of the best cheap Black Friday deals is the Logitech C920S HD Pro webcam. For only $49.99 you can get one of our favourite monitor-mounted cameras, which is a $20 saving and a great, cheap device for video conferencing and streaming. Then providing you've, err, remembered this crucial part of your gaming PC build, get 16BG of G.Skill Aegis DDR4-3000 memory for just $49.99. You can also pick up the Xbox One wireless pad for cheap: it's one of the best PC controllers, and only $39.99, too.

5 best cheap Black Friday deals

Razer Deathadder Elite | $29.99 at Amazon (save $40)

This is the cheapest we've ever seen this mouse, and it's one of the best you can buy. The list saving is $40, but the real saving off the previous low is $10. Very respectable. View Deal

Razer Blackwidow Ultimate | $49.99 (save $60)

A whopping savings on the list price for this mechanical keyboard. No, it doesn't have all the fancy features of the Elite, but this is a decent price and consistent with 2019 norms.View Deal

G.Skill Aegis DDR4-3000 16GB | $49.99 (save $25)

Faster memory speeds are fine, but on budget builds there's no sense in spending a lot of extra money. This G.Skill is fast enough and the price is as low as we've seen for 16GB of DDR4 memory.View Deal

