Genshin Impact Realm Dispatch and companion gifts are a new feature added to the Serenitea Pot in the Genshin 1.6 update . Unlike other new additions in the update, these are permanent and let you expand how you build your Realm Within .

Realm Dispatch invites other party members to the Realm, and if they like what they find, they’ll give you gifts of Primogems and more. This guide outlines how to use Realm Dispatch in Genshin Impact and what companion gift sets go with which character.

How to use Genshin Impact Realm Dispatch

After downloading the 1.6 update, and once your trust rank is level nine, the game gives you a new quest: Idle Teapot Talk. It’s a simple quest that only requires you to speak with Tubby the Teapot Spirit.

Tubby gives you the Realm Dispatch gadget so you can invite up to eight party members into the Realm. How to use the Realm Dispatch is also simple. Find it in your inventory and use it as you would any other gadget. This opens the placement menu, and you’ll just place characters instead of furnishings, although you can use Realm Dispatch to place furnishings too.

Only characters you own are eligible for invitation. Whoever you invite in the Realm will gain 5 Companion EXP per hour while they’re in the Realm, which makes it easier to unlock their Realm interactions and earn the related achievements.

Companion Gift Rewards

The rewards you get for completing companion gift furnishing sets are admittedly a bit scant given the time and effort it takes to build each piece of furniture . Each character gives you:



20 Primogems

20,000 Mora

1 Ascension material (varying types)

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Genshin Impact Companion Gift Sets

Each character has a few specific sets of furniture they prefer over others. Decorating an area with that full furnishing set immediately transports one of the associated characters to the room if they’ve been invited, where you can speak to them and collect the rewards.

Here’s each set and which characters prefer it.

Amidst Poetic Pondering:



Jean

Lisa

Mona

Fischl

Eula

Amidst Whispering Winds:



Barbara

Eula

Noelle

Bird and Blossom Park:



Jean

Kaeya

Venti

Barbara

Rosaria

Cloudy Haze Dream Court:



Hu Tao

Chongyin

Ganyu

Yanfei

Keqing

Cottage Kitchen:



Razor

Tartaglia

Xiao

Xiangling

Mona

Dawn Orchard



Kaeya

Venti

Rosaria

Diluc

Feiyun Study Room:



Ningguang

Xingqiu

Zhongli

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Gathering of Gourmets:



Tartaglia

Beidou

Ganyu

Xinyan

Xiangling

Glittering Street:



Ningguang

Yanfei

Zhongli

Keqing

Xingqiu

Idyllic Town:



Diona

Amber

Razor

Iter Ad Astra Abyssosque:



Bennett

Qiqi

Chongyun

Albedo

Fischl

Of Hunting and Dancing:



Sucrose

Klee

Amber

Beidou

Qingce Cloud Residence:



Xiao

Xinyan

Qiqi

Hu Tao

Secret Research Lab:



Sucrose

Klee

Albedo

Lisa

Weapon Forging Station: