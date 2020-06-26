Wondering how to make a Soul Campfire in Minecraft? It’s a brave, blocky new world out there, and there are plenty of exciting things to learn; times are a-changin' in Minecraft. The recent Nether refresh has added in some cool (pun intended) new light sources, and you’ll want to know all about the new campfires and torches if you want to be a master of all things lit.

So, here’s my handy guide to the new Minecraft Soul Campfire item, from what it is, how to craft it, plus everything you need to know about Soul Speed and Torches, So, if you want to repel some nefarious enemies, or just prefer a bit of mood lighting, here's what you should know.

What is a Minecraft Soul Campfire?

A Soul Campfire is just like a normal Campfire, but it makes beautiful, vocal-led music. Hang on.

So it's actually a variant of a Campfire that gives off a light-blue illumination, and also repels any Piglins that aren’t attacking you. On top of that, the light they give off is a lower-level than a normal Campfire, which makes them perfect for those who are sick of it being so damn bright all the time.

Minecraft Soul Campfire recipe

A Soul Campfire isn’t much more complicated to craft than a normal Campfire. You need to three sticks, three of any wood, and a single block of either Soul Sand or Soul Soil.

Most of the ingredients are easy to find, but you’ll need to be prepared to take more risks to get the Soul blocks. You’ll actually need to make your way to the perilous depths of the Nether if you want to find these ingredients.

What is a Minecraft Soul Torch, and how do you craft it?

A Soul Torch is a variant that emits a lower light level, so they don’t melt ice or snow. They give off a nice calming blue light, and like the campfire, they repel Piglins, too That's always useful if you just want some alone time.

Crafting one is nice and easy. You just need to get three different ingredients and then put them together. You can craft a Soul Torch by combining coal or charcoal and a stick with Soul Soil or Soul Sand.

You can get both Soul Sand and Soul Soil from the Nether. Just make sure you’re prepared before you adventure to that cursed place, first.

And what's Soul Speed?

Soul Speed is a special enchantment that’ll help you traverse both Soul Sand and Soul Soil. It’s an enchantment for your boots, and you can get it by bartering with the Piglins—so long as they're not miffed at you putting soul-related items in your camp to ward them off.

Sometimes you’ll get it via Enchanted Boots Piglins offer you, and sometimes they offer Iron Boots that already have the Soul Speed enchantment on them.