How to trade with Piglins in Minecraft

Want to know more about the new Minecraft Piglin mob? The Minecraft Nether update introduced a habitable Nether and as part of this, Piglins became your semi-hostile villager equivalents. Unlike their Overworld counterparts, they’re only semi-intelligent, possessing a herd mentality when hunting and have a singular, obsessive interest: Gold.

They just can’t get enough of it, and they'll turn down better equipment for golden items. Whilst normally hostile to players, approaching them with gold armour equipped makes them neutral, allowing you to peacefully pass through. They're easily provoked, however, and breaking gold items in their vicinity turns them hostile again.

Minecraft Piglins are also weirdly possessive of chests; They'll become aggravated by you opening them in their proximity. As such, caution is advised, but there are benefits to keeping them alive, such as bartering for new items. So, here’s what you should know about these new mobs.

Minecraft Piglin trades: How to barter with them

Piglin trading is different compared with villagers, since there’s no dedicated screen for what you can obtain. While you're wearing golden armour to placate them, you need to throw gold ingots towards them and after a brief inspection, they'll throw back a random item. What you receive is never guaranteed, though, and you could get a basic item like leather or gravel to more interesting trades, such as:

Crying Obsidian

Ender Pearl

Nether Quartz

Enchanted Book with Soul Speed

Potions of Fire Resistance

Netherite Hoe

Types of Piglins: Brutes, zombified, and baby

Baby Piglins are present, though these are rare and can’t grow into adult piggies. Outside the regular versions, Minecraft’s latest, beta-only minor update brings a unique type: Minecraft Piglin Brutes. Unlike their lesser comrades, brutes are not so easily fooled by golden armour. Wielding a golden axe and higher health, you’d be wise to prepare for a fight if you spot one.

Zombified variants also exist, but they can’t equip armour or weapons like standard Piglins and they only wielding a golden sword. Unsurprisingly, bartering is not available with them but they hold resistances to lava damage. And, unlike their living counterparts, are neutral. Normal Piglins can also transform into zombies after brief exposure to Minecraft’s Overworld or the End.

Where do Minecraft Piglins appear?

Normal and zombified piglins will naturally spawn within two of the Nether’s biomes: Crimson Forest and Nether Wastes. Standard Piglins also appear within Bastion Remnants, acting as a base to this new race. Piglin Brutes exclusively spawn inside these structures, acting as guards to treasure rooms.