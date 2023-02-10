If you want to know how long it will take to finish Hogwarts Legacy, there are a few things you need to consider. It's a valid question when your gaming time might be limited and you need to plan around other releases. Of course, the game length will vary from person to person, but it's useful to get an idea of how much time you'll need to set aside to get through the bulk of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy is set in a vast, open world, and as well as learning spells (opens in new tab), you'll solve puzzle doors (opens in new tab) and tackle Merlin Trials (opens in new tab)—or maybe you're just interested in ploughing through the main story as quickly as you can. Whatever your playstyle, here's how long you can expect to play Hogwarts Legacy.

How long is Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy isn't a small game, and you should expect the main story to take around 30 hours to complete. That's ignoring any sidequests, puzzles, or treasures that take you away from your main objective.

To add context, Morgan, our reviewer, was 30 hours into the game "with no end in sight" when he published his Hogwarts Legacy review-in-progress (opens in new tab). If you're a completionist and want to explore and find absolutely everything, you'll be looking to spend at least 60 or more hours in the magical world.