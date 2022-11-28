Holy smokes this big boi 17-inch RTX 3060 laptop is under $900

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A7 K1 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5800H | 17.3-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $999 $879.99 at Newegg (save $119.01) (opens in new tab)

This is a big boi and no mistake. It's maybe not the heftiest discount you'll see this Cyber Monday but that's beacause the A7 was already offering a lot for the price: particularly that bigger screen which, if you're buying this for gaming, may count for a lot. And don't worry about the RTX 3060 not being the absolute newest GPU possible: at 1080p it will still chew through everything with aplomb.

In the hazy mists that were, well, last year, the RTX 30-series GPUs were like a distant dream. Sure, the PCG hardware team and other Rockefellers were having their fun, while for most of us they were out of reach: but this year has seen that change and it's now possible to bag one of these high-performance GPUs at a good price. This year's Cyber Monday has already turned up some excellent sub-$1000 laptop deals (opens in new tab) with the hardware.

But this one may just beat them all. It's not the single cheapest RTX 30-series machine we've seen (opens in new tab), but with its 17-inch screen, if you want the biggest dollar-to-grunt conversion possible then this may well fit the bill. It also easily hits PCG's own criteria for recommending these laptops: alongside a card like this we expect a CPU no more than two generations old and a bare minimum of 512GB of storage.

We'll carry on curating the best Cyber Monday PC gaming deals (opens in new tab) all the way through.

This Gigabyte A7 laptop is a beast for the price. As well as NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, it's rocking an AMD Ryzen 7 5800H processor, which is pairing up a recent CPU and GPU that will handle any contemporary titles without a sweat.

Alongside this is 16GB of DDR4 RAM and a 512GB SSD, but what may really tip the balance here is the screen: this has a 17.3-inch 1080p screen that runs at 144Hz, which is going to both be beautiful and give a few precious extra inches over the 'standard' 15 inch. There are a few nice-to-have elements too, including 3 USB-A ports, HDMI output, and a fancypants backlit keyboard.

This thing's specs beat-out pretty much anything I've seen at an equivalent price and, while there are cheaper deals out there, the A7 will out-perform them all. It's the screen size in particular that does it for me, because with this kind of hardware behind it this could service as your main gaming machine for years to come. There are other Cyber Monday gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) out there (and you should definitely compare what's available before buying anything), but this is definitely one of the best.