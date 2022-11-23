Shut up and take my money: sub-$1,000 RTX 3060 gaming laptops for Black Friday

Imagine bagging a 30-series… that's it. Seriously, though, last year an Nvidia GeForce RTX 30-series GPU was pretty hard to get hold of without needing to remortgage. That's been slowly changing, and now that many of us have finally afforded to take the plunge on desktop, we're in desperate need of a few dollars saved on a gaming laptop to match.

Thankfully there are actually some great Black Friday gaming laptop deals (opens in new tab) for under $1,000 popping up this year, and they're not looking half bad.

We made a point to draw up a crib sheet so you don't overpay on a Black Friday gaming laptop deal (opens in new tab), and we've been using it ourselves to spot good deals. The soft cap we've put on an RTX 3060 gaming laptop is around $1,000. With it, we expect a CPU no more than two generations old, at least 16GB of RAM, and a bare minimum of 512GB. All the laptops below hit that mark for the price and even exceed expectations in some respects. Each one comes with a high refresh rate panel; many with killer processors; we've even spotted one that's packing DDR5 memory for that price.

Lordy, things are looking up for the holiday season.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS | 14-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,399.99 $899.99 at Best Buy (save $500) (opens in new tab)

If you don't want a hulking gaming laptop, let me introduce the Zephyrus 14: a 14-incher that can game without busting your bank balance or your shoulder when lugging it around. No-nonsense specs in a delightful package. That $500 saving doesn't hurt either.

(opens in new tab) Acer Predator Helios 300 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 165Hz | 16GB DDR5 | 512GB SSD | $1,499.99 $999.99 at Best Buy (save $500) (opens in new tab)

There are plenty of RTX 3060 gaming laptops for $999, but what sets the Helios 300 apart is that traditional gaming chassis ensures you've got plenty of airflow to keep the 130W RTX 3060 running harder for longer. The rest of the spec is tasty at this price tag too.

(opens in new tab) MSI Crosshair | Nvidia RTX 3060 | Intel Core i7 12700H | 15.6-inch | 144Hz | 1080p | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $1,599 $999.99 at Newegg (save $599.01) (opens in new tab)

The RTX 3060 not a bad graphics processor, particularly when driving a 1080p screen like this. Pair that with a powerful 12th Gen Intel CPU and that 144Hz screen will be well used. This is a decently specced gaming laptop that will handle whatever you throw at it. I wish it had a better SSD for the price, but 16GB of dual channel DDR4-3200 RAM is not terrible. This is the Rainbow Six Extraction edition, so you've really gotta like yellow.

I'm a ROG fangirl personally, and seeing an RTX 3060-powered Asus ROG Zephyrus 14 for $899.99 (opens in new tab) is giving me little tingles. With an eight-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 5800HS packed in there, too? Not bad at all.

I have to say I'm especially impressed with the Acer Predator Helios 300 at $999.99 (opens in new tab), though. That one comes with Intel Core i7 12700H—a super relevant, hyperthreaded, six P-core, eight E-core, 20-thread processor that really packs a punch when it comes to both productivity and gaming. That, along with its DDR5 memory and 165Hz panel, point to why this one is a little more expensive than the others, but it still sits just below that $1,000 bar we set.

The Helios 300 sure gives the similarly priced MSI Crosshair (opens in new tab) a run for its money. While it's packing the same CPU/GPU combo, the Crosshair skimps on the RAM with DDR4-3200 instead, as well as a slightly lower 144Hz refresh rate screen. Alright, that's still a great config for the price, and pretty perfect for fans of Rainbow Six Extraction (or cyber yellow in general). Either way it's still a fantastic little machine.

The rest aren't the most boisterous desktop replacements, but they'll still see you right at their native 1080p resolutions, with framerates to be proud of even at ultra graphics settings. Okay, you'll have to turn the settings down a smidge for the MSI GF63 Thin (opens in new tab)'s RTX 3050 Ti, but hey, it's a great entry level gaming experience.

(opens in new tab) MSI GF63 Thin | 15.6-inch | Intel Core i5 11400H | Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti | 512GB SSD | 16GB DDR4 | 1080p | 144Hz | $1,049.99 $699.99 at Newegg (save $350) (opens in new tab)

This budget gaming laptop comes at a major bargain for what's on offer. It comes with Nvidia's RTX 3050 Ti, which will drive the 1080p screen at high frame rates in the latest games. While the CPU is a couple of generations old, it's one of Intel's finer 11th Gen chips. Paired with 16GB of DDR4 it's really not a bad config.

(opens in new tab) Gigabyte A5 K1 | Nvidia RTX 3060 | AMD Ryzen 5 5600H | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144Hz | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | $1,199 $729 at Newegg (save $470) (opens in new tab)

In all honesty, Black Friday is going to have to work super hard to come up with a gaming laptop deal as good as this. For just a shade over $700 you're getting an excellent RTX 3060 machine, that will nail 1080p gaming, and barely compromises on anything. Only the 512GB SSD gives me pause, but there's a spare NVMe slot to add a second drive into. Bargain.