Holy silicon, an RTX 3060 gaming PC for what its GPU alone would have cost last year

Things are finally looking up after a nasty couple of years for gaming hardware. A GeForce RTX 3060 might have cost you around $700 at the height of the recent GPU shortage, but now here's a gaming PC deal that makes it seem like that never happened.

For $699, you can get an HP Pavilion gaming PC with an RTX 3060 at Walmart right now. It's a full-tower, entry-level gaming PC, complete with some basic peripherals to get you started.

Okay, so it might not have as much RAM as we'd like in a gaming rig today, and the SSD storage is a little lacking, but for the price you could do a lot worse than a current-gen, ray-tracing enabled GPU and a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 CPU.

HP Pavilion | RTX 3060 | Core i5 10400F | $899.99 $699 at Walmart (save $200.99)

This is a great price for an RTX 3060 PC. The CPU is a bit old now, but still fine for 1080p gaming, and the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage could do with a boost, but that's easy to do after the fact. A great value PC to build onto in the future.

The Intel Core i5 10400F doesn't have integrated graphics and has a locked multiplier, so you can't overclock it. It's good value for the money, though, and still still has a place in our best CPU for gaming roundup as a result.

Don't expect this desktop to be a super-agile multitasker. That 8GB RAM would've been plenty ten years ago, but you'd be wise to put a 16GB upgrade into your plans for future tweaks. For basic gaming at medium resolutions, though, this machine will see you through as-is.

Adding RAM is pretty simple—see our best RAM for gaming guide for some inspiration—and while you're at it, you'll probably want to shop around for a larger SSD, or even an HDD if you're got a lot of files you want to keep.