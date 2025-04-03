How to complete Mixing Mania in Schedule 1
Mix a valuable strain.
Most quests in Schedule 1 are pretty self-explanatory. Just follow the prompts and you'll get there soon enough. The Mixing Mania quest is the first one that really puts your street smarts to the test, requiring some brainstorming and maths to create a strain worth at least $60, which is easier said than done.
You'll be introduced to the mixing station at the start of the quest, which you can buy from the hardware store for $500 before making your first new mix. After that, you're on your own to make one worth at least $60. You won't have access to everything you need right away, so you actually have to put some shifts in before you can complete it. Here's what you need to do.
Disclaimer
This is a guide for Schedule 1, a satirical videogame about the drug trade, and does not contain any real information about illicit drugs. Do not try anything in this guide. (Except in the videogame Schedule 1, then it's fine.)
How to complete Mixing Mania in Schedule 1
To complete Mixing Mania, I recommend creating Purple Cheese using OG kush and mixing it with mouthwash. This has a value of $64, just beating the $60 target. Most other early combinations tally up to around $50-$59, slightly missing the mark, even if you're using a more expensive base.
If you don't have access to these ingredients, keep successfully completing deals to earn XP and level up. You'll unlock higher-value kush seeds and mixing ingredients as you progress.
Other good alternatives include:
- Granddaddy kush, viagra - $60
- OG kush, mega bean - $64
- Green crack, mega bean - $67
For some odd reason, the game never actually tells you that you can mix a product multiple times to add more properties and increase its value. Place mixed strains back into your mixing station to add another ingredient. This is key to making huge amounts of money in the late game, but it's also the best way to complete the Mixing Mania quest right away, rather than waiting to unlock the best kush seeds and most expensive additives.
Rory has made the fatal error of playing way too many live service games at once, and somehow still finding time for everything in between. Sure, he’s an expert at Destiny 2, Call of Duty, and more, but at what cost? He’s even sunk 1,000 hours into The Elder Scrolls Online over the years. At least he put all those hours spent grinding challenges to good use over the years as a freelancer and guides editor. In his spare time, he’s also an avid video creator, often breaking down the environmental design of his favourite games. If you can’t track him down, he’s probably lost in a cave with a bunch of dwarves shouting “rock and stone” to no end.
