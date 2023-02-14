Hogwarts Legacy bell puzzle: How to arrange them

The Hogwarts Legacy bell puzzle is one of the many secrets hidden across the vast School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but like the clock tower (opens in new tab) or torch puzzle (opens in new tab) on the viaduct, it requires a very specific solution if you want to finish it. Unsurprisingly, you can find the bell puzzle in the Bell Tower Wing. Simply head to the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo Flame and go left up the stairs.

Keep going up and you'll find yourself in a music classroom with a choir of frogs. Climb further still, and you'll discover two rows of bird-adorned bells near the top of the tower. Here, I'll explain how to solve this Hogwarts Legacy bell puzzle.

How to solve the bell puzzle

Image 1 of 2 Find the two missing bells hidden in the tower (Image credit: Portkey Games) Use Wingardium Leviosa to move them into place (Image credit: Portkey Games)

Now, you've likely surmised by looking at the two empty spaces in each row of bells, that you need to find them and put them back in order to make things work again. Word of warning: you will need the Wingardium Leviosa spell (opens in new tab) to complete this puzzle. You get it from Professor Garlick's first assignment after you finish all of those given by Professor Sharp.

You can find the missing bells using Revelio, but for a general idea, one is located underneath the stairs on the level above, and another is perched on the rafters. Use Wingardium Leviosa to pick up each of the bells and put them back in place. The biggest bell goes on the top left, and the smaller goes on the bottom right. It's a little tricky to position them, but remember that when manipulating an object with Wingardium Leviosa, you can push it further away or pull it closer using V and F, or the D-pad on your controller.

Once the bells are back in place, they'll all play out at once, indicating you've solved the puzzle.