Hogwarts Legacy bell puzzle: How to arrange them

Hogwarts Legacy Merlin trials: How to solve the trials
Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise statues: Unlocking Alohomora
Hogwarts Legacy eye chests: How to crack them open
The Hogwarts Legacy bell puzzle is one of the many secrets hidden across the vast School of Witchcraft and Wizardry, but like the clock tower (opens in new tab) or torch puzzle (opens in new tab) on the viaduct, it requires a very specific solution if you want to finish it. Unsurprisingly, you can find the bell puzzle in the Bell Tower Wing. Simply head to the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo Flame and go left up the stairs.
Keep going up and you'll find yourself in a music classroom with a choir of frogs. Climb further still, and you'll discover two rows of bird-adorned bells near the top of the tower. Here, I'll explain how to solve this Hogwarts Legacy bell puzzle.
How to solve the bell puzzle
Now, you've likely surmised by looking at the two empty spaces in each row of bells, that you need to find them and put them back in order to make things work again. Word of warning: you will need the Wingardium Leviosa spell (opens in new tab) to complete this puzzle. You get it from Professor Garlick's first assignment after you finish all of those given by Professor Sharp.
You can find the missing bells using Revelio, but for a general idea, one is located underneath the stairs on the level above, and another is perched on the rafters. Use Wingardium Leviosa to pick up each of the bells and put them back in place. The biggest bell goes on the top left, and the smaller goes on the bottom right. It's a little tricky to position them, but remember that when manipulating an object with Wingardium Leviosa, you can push it further away or pull it closer using V and F, or the D-pad on your controller.
Once the bells are back in place, they'll all play out at once, indicating you've solved the puzzle.
Does the bell puzzle have a reward?
The bell puzzle is a little strange in that it doesn't seem to grant a reward—other than your own sense of satisfaction at tidying up the bell tower. While you can play the bells after they are in place by shooting them with spells, there's no indication of what melody to follow, and players have tried a number of different ones to no avail. I think the simplest answer is likely that this is your reward; a giant bell-based xylophone that you can play songs on with your wand.
If that isn't enough for you, though, head to the top of the tower and you can find a legendary chest. If you jump into the frog statue that takes you to the next tower over, you can also grab some items for the Room of Requirement (opens in new tab).
Hogwarts Legacy spells: Every spell you can learn
Hogwarts Legacy Merlin trials: How to solve the trials
Hogwarts Legacy Room of Requirement: How to get in
Hogwarts Legacy Demiguise statues: Unlocking Alohomora
Hogwarts Legacy eye chests: How to crack them open
Hogwarts Legacy broom: How to take flight