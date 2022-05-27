Here's an RTX 3080 gaming PC on sale for what that GPU cost on its own last year

Since retailers have already begun their Memorial Day PC gaming deals (opens in new tab), we're getting on our coverage early to keep you up-to-date with the best prices. We sometimes find the best deals come and go early on, especially when it comes to gaming PCs, and that might be the case with this RTX 3080 gaming PC I've spotted over at Best Buy.

It's an Asus ROG branded gaming PC with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 10GB (opens in new tab) and Intel Core i7 11700KF for $1,600 at Best Buy (opens in new tab). Yeah, basically the price you'd have been forced to pay if you'd have wanted to buy an RTX 3080 on its own only six months ago. This is the sort of price we'd love to see RTX 3080 PCs start at, but sadly that's still not the case even thought GPUs are much easier to come by today.

It's not a bad price for a 4K-capable gaming PC, however. The GPU is the star of the show, with 8,704 CUDA Cores and 10GB of GDDR6X memory. Alongside that, Intel's Core i7 11700KF is a speedy eight-core, 16-thread processor able to keep up with high frame rates and offer snappy productivity performance. Would've been nice to see Intel's 12th Gen make its way into this machine, but this is more than enough for our gaming needs.

(opens in new tab) Asus ROG Gaming Desktop | Nvidia GeForce RTX 3080 | Intel Core i7 11700KF | 16GB RAM | 512GB SSD | 2TB HDD | $2,099.99 $1,599.99 at Best Buy (save $500) (opens in new tab)

Wow, this is deal worth shouting about. An RTX 3080 would've easily set you back this much money alone just a few months back, and now you're getting the rest of the PC thrown in with it. Granted, an RTX 3080 10GB shouldn't cost anywhere near $1,000 or more, but that's today's GPU economy. The rest of this PC is admirable, anyways. The CPU is last-gen, but quick, and while the RAM and SSD storage are a bit on the slim side, they're a great starting off point for further upgrades.

There's 16GB of DDR4 RAM in this machine, and while it's not specified whether that's single- or dual-channel, my fingers are crossed for the latter. I would suspect that's the case here, too.

The SSD is on the small side at 512GB. It will fit your OS and a couple games on it at least—depending on your choice of game (maybe only one CoD (opens in new tab)). At least there's 2TB of HDD to expand on that, although an HDD will be much slower when it comes to loading times. This is probably where you'd want to upgrade this PC later in life. Either that or the CPU cooler.

The exact CPU cooler isn't specified, but I'm assuming it's a stock Intel number. You may want to replace that with a more proficient cooler at some point if that is the case, but these can be found for cheap.