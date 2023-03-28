Win a Razer bundle and more to celebrate the launch of Have a Nice Death

Following a year of Steam early access, Magic Design Studios and Gearbox Publishing are celebrating the launch of Have a Nice Death (opens in new tab) with a giveaway on the PC Gamer forums.

In Have a Nice Death, you take on the role of the founder and CEO of Death Incorporated, whose employees have run rampant and are ruining your vacation plans. To restore order, you'll have to grab your trusty tools of the trade and show your employees who's boss.

Courtesy of Gearbox Publishing, PC Gamer readers can enter for a chance to win one grand prize loaded with real world goodies including a Razer prize pack, a "Death Inc CEO Kit," and a Steam key for Have a Nice Death. Three additional runners up win the "CEO Kit" prize pack and a Steam key.

Below, find the full prize details and entry instructions. Good luck!

Grand Prize

One Razer BlackWidow V3 Keyboard

One Razer Kraken V3 Wired Headset

One Razer Basilisk V3 Mouse

A Steam key for Have a Nice Death

One "Death Inc CEO Kit" (total value: ~$85.00) that comes in a branded mini coffin box and includes the following exclusive items: Wick & Skull candle (Value: $30.00) Mini-statue of Death, the main character of the game (Value: $40.00) Custom 4-piece chocolate box set, with each piece of chocolate featuring a character from the game (Value: $15.00)



Runners-up prize

A Steam key for Have a Nice Death

One “Death Inc CEO Kit” (includes the candle, statue, and chocolate box, described above)

How to enter

Create an account on the PC Gamer forums (opens in new tab) and sign in

and sign in Comment on our official giveaway thread (opens in new tab)

Sign up using this Gleam form (opens in new tab) to confirm your entry (embedded below, too)

You can only enter once, and the giveaway runs until 11:59 pm ET on April 6, 2023. Winners will be randomly selected and reached via email, so keep an eye on your inbox! (Shipping may take 3-5 weeks.)

Residents of the UK, Europe, and the USA are eligible to win. Please read the full terms and conditions listed in the Gleam widget (opens in new tab) below before you enter.