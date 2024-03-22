The best Spring Sale PC gaming deals: the 9 best bargains, from gaming laptops to SSDs

This year's Spring Sales have begun, and those of you looking for a great deal on some PC gaming hardware have come to the right place. Each year, several of the major retailers kick off the season with some big discounts on some excellent PC gaming goodies, and we've had our noses to the ground, sniffing out the best bargains.

Here are nine of the best deals we've spotted so far:

Top ten deals

1. Lexar NM790 | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,500 MB/s write | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8432&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2Fdp%2FB0C91X5DZL%3Fth%3D1%26tag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $129.99 $119.95 at Amazon (save $10.04)

This SSD is a great deal right now, compared to slimmer sales elsewhere, and Lexar has put together a superb SSD in the NM790. Thanks to high layer NAND and a low-power controller, you can get tons of storage here on an energy-efficient and great performing drive for not much cash. Often much less cash than the competition, even. Read our <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/lexar-nm790-4tb-ssd-review/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">Lexar NM790 (4TB) review for more.

2. ABS Cyclone Aqua | Core i5 13400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16GB DDR4-3200 | 1TB SSD | <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fabs-za13400f4060-cyclone-aqua%2Fp%2FN82E16883360482%3FItem%3DN82E16883360482" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank"> $969.99 $849 at Newegg (save $120)

Budget gaming PCs at this sort of price-range can sometimes be disappointing, but this little machine has got everything you need to get you up and gaming for less. With a very nippy Core i5 13400F CPU and an RTX 4060 for DLSS 3 goodies, this PC would make a great starter setup or full on replacement for an ageing rig.

3. Yeston RX 6650 XT | 8GB GDDR6 | 2,048 shaders | 2,635MHz boost| <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fyeston-radeon-rx-6650-xt-rx6650xt-8g-d6-pa%2Fp%2F27N-0042-000H5%3FItem%3D9SIAZUEK011151" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank"> $449 $239 at Newegg (save $210)

For 1080p gaming, you'll struggle to find something both cheaper and more performant than this RX 6650 XT. While it might be getting on a little now, if you're looking for a very cheap way to upgrade an old GPU to something capable of keeping up with new titles, this little twin-fan model is a great pick. RX 6650 XT price check: <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8432&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FXFX-Speedster-SWFT210-Graphics-RX-665X8DFDY%2Fdp%2FB09ZLRDMXX%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank">Amazon $239.99 | <a href="https://goto.walmart.com/c/1943169/565706/9383?subId1=hawk-custom-tracking&sharedId=hawk&u=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.walmart.com%2Fip%2FXFX-Speedster-SWFT210-Radeon-RX-6650XT-Graphics-card-Radeon-RX-6650-XT-8-GB-GDDR6-PCIe-4-0-x8-HDMI-3-x-DisplayPort%2F2885153435%3FadsRedirect%3Dtrue" data-link-merchant="walmart.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank">Walmart $259.99

4. Gigabyte GS27Q | 27-inch | 165Hz | 1440p | IPS | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8432&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FGIGABYTE-GS27Q-Monitor-Response-FreeSync%2Fdp%2FB083R7ST5T%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $229.99 $169.99 at Amazon (save $60)

27-inches of high-refresh rate, 1440p IPS panel from a proper manufacturer, for less than $200? That's a lot of performance and resolution for not a lot of money, and it comes with FreeSync Premium too.



5. Corsair Vengeance RGB Pro | 64GB | DDR4 3600 <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Fcorsair-64gb-288-pin-ddr4-sdram%2Fp%2FN82E16820236602%3FItem%3DN82E16820236602" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank"> $162.99 $139.99 at Newegg (save $23)

For those of you looking to upgrade an AM4 or older Intel rig, this is a huge slab of high-performing DDR4 RAM. 64GB is a ma-hoosive amount of memory, and this twin 32GB set comes with chunky heatsinks and some fetching RGB, too. Price check: Amazon <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8432&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.co.uk%2FGigabyte-GS27Q-QHD-Gaming-Monitor%2Fdp%2FB0CNRD2KZJ%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-21%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-21" data-link-merchant="Amazon UK"" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" target="_blank">$244.99

6. Asus ROG Zephyrus G14| RX 6800S | Ryzen 7 6800HS | 14-inch | 1600p | 120 Hz | 8GB DDR5 | 1TB SSD | <a href="https://clk.tradedoubler.com/click?p=318038&a=2384906&epi=hawk-custom-tracking&url=https%3A%2F%2Fshop.asus.com%2Fus%2F90nr09u3-m00hl0-rog-zephyrus-g14-2022.html" data-link-merchant="asus.com"" target="_blank"> $999 $699 at Asus (save $300)

Ok, so it's getting on a bit, this 2022 version, and its only got 8GB of RAM. Still, that's an easy upgrade, and what you're really getting here is a CPU and GPU combo that'll still handle some 1080p gaming, 1TB of storage, and a small and slim frame that'll slip right in your backpack, all for under $700.

7. Logitech G502 Hero | 25,600 DPI | 11 programmable buttons | RGB lighting | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8432&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FLogitech-G502-Performance-Gaming-Mouse%2Fdp%2FB07GBZ4Q68%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $79.99 $44.99 at Amazon (save $35)

With 11 programmable buttons, adjustable weights and a 25K sensor, the G502 has just about everything you could want in a wired gaming mouse, with some tasteful RGB lighting to set off a complete all-rounder of a package. Price check: Newegg <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Flogitech-910-005469-g502-hero-usb-wired%2Fp%2F3C6-0064-00002" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">$44.99

8. AMD Ryzen 7 7700X | 8-Cores | 16-threads | <a href="https://target.georiot.com/Proxy.ashx?tsid=8432&GR_URL=https%3A%2F%2Famazon.com%2FAMD-7700X-16-Thread-Unlocked-Processor%2Fdp%2FB0BBHHT8LY%2F%3Ftag%3Dhawk-future-20%26ascsubtag%3Dhawk-custom-tracking-20" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank"> $399.99 $289 at Amazon (save $110)

The Ryzen 7 7700X might not be the <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/amd-ryzen-7-7800x3d-review-benchmarks-performance/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">fastest gaming chip AMD makes right now, but it still makes a very fast CPU for anyone looking to make the leap to the AM5 platform. Outperforming one of the favorites of the AM4 generation, the <a href="https://www.pcgamer.com/amd-ryzen-7-5800x3d-review-benchmarks-performance/" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">5800X3D, it's a great CPU to build a powerful system around. Price check: Newegg <a href="https://click.linksynergy.com/deeplink?id=kXQk6%2AivFEQ&mid=44583&u1=hawk-custom-tracking&murl=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.newegg.com%2Famd-ryzen-7-7700x-ryzen-7-7000-series%2Fp%2FN82E16819113768%3FItem%3DN82E16819113768" data-link-merchant="newegg.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="pcgamer.com"" data-link-merchant="Amazon US"" target="_blank">$316