Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins sure are excited for everyone to see Fallout season 2: 'No one's going to be able to predict what happens. There's some big twists this time around'.

Fallout's debut TV season was one of 2024's biggest surprises; a genuinely great adaptation of the games that told an exciting original story within the universe, while nailing the series' vivid blend of post-apocalyptic horror and surreal humour. This means season 2 has considerably more expectation riding on it, but stars Ella Purnell and Walton Goggins seem supremely confident in its ability to deliver.

Both actors spoke about the in-production second season in separate interviews recently, but they were similarly optimistic about how filming is going. Purnell shared her enthusiasm for season 2 during MegaCon's Orlando panel (via Tom's Guide), stating "It's going to be really good, I think. It's a wild ride. It's a wild ride. I'm really exhausted. We're working really well to get it out on time.” She also suggested that seasons 2 will contain some pretty big surprises. “No one's going to be able to predict what happens. There's some big twists this time around.”

Purnell's thoughts were echoed by Goggins in an interview with Deadline, where he revealed his own feelings about filming season 2, which has been ongoing since November. "I thought season 1 was extraordinary, personally, I was very pleased with it. This blows it out of the water. What these writers have done and the artisans that have come together to tell this story. It's really gonna be something. I can't wait for people to see it. We're working really hard to make that happen."

Now, it's worth bearing in mind that Purnell and Goggins are unlikely to publicly disparage the show's progress even if filming wasn't going well. But given the strength of the first series, and the boldness of the pair's claims, it seems fair to say that their confidence in season 2 is genuine.

While there's little hard information about season 2 available right now, we do know that New Vegas will feature prominently, and that Macaulay Culkin is joining the cast as a "crazy genius-type character". Meanwhile, some recent photos purportedly from the Fallout set showed a dinosaur head that looked an awful lot like Dinky the T-Rex, the towering statue in Fallout: New Vegas where you encounter one of the game's best companions.

There's also no word on when exactly season 2 will arrive, though the general consensus seems to be early 2026. Filming of the second season was recently delayed by the LA wildfires, which may be what Purnell was referencing when she emphasised how hard the team was working to get the show wrapped on time. Either way, I'm happy to wait as long as it takes if it means the season 2 is as good, if not better, than the first.