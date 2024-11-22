I'm picking out the best Black Friday gaming deals because my near 20-years as a PC tech journo have all been leading up to this
You're welcome.
Black Friday is but a week away now, but fret not, should all that spare cash be burning a hole in your pocket right now, pretty much all the retailers have decided that Black Friday has already started. But instead of the vaguely depressing 'Black Week' it seems all the best Black Friday PC gaming deals are being spread out over an entire Black Friday Week.
It's all semantics; basically the deals season has started now, and if you're in the mood to either treat yourself, or make sure you get your Christmas shopping done early and with a smattering of solid discounts to make your money go further. We'll regularly updating our Black Friday deals hubs throughout this time, but I want to highlight here my absolute favorite PC gaming deals.
Why me? Well, I've been doing this a long time. Way before Black Friday was fashionable—all the cool kids are doing it now—I was casting around to find you lovely people the best deals, and I've also been a technology journalist for over 19 years now so I've got a pretty good idea of what's good, what's not, and what's just some retailer or manufacturer trying to make a fast buck out of old stock.
As well as the best deals, we're also tracking down the best prices on the key products from our full suite of product buying guides. We maintain those guides throughout the year, completely based on products we have reviewed ourselves and can absolutely stand by their continued excellence.
Dave's been doing the PC hardware dance since back in 2005, and building gaming PCs since the '90s. You know, when it was difficult. In his time he's tested every type of PC component, peripheral, and accessory you can imagine, and probably some you can't. That makes him perfectly placed to recommend the best deals, and the ones you need to steer clear of this Black Friday.
Today's top deals
1. ABS Aeolian-M Ruby | Ryzen 7 7700X | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super | 32 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $2,099.99 $1,649.99 at Newegg (save $450)
This ABS build is stellar value for high-end gaming thanks to its RTX 4070 Ti graphics card. If it was paired with a better CPU such as a recent Core i7, it would make for a fantastic productivity build, too. But it's a worthy sacrifice, because the 7700X is more than enough for gaming and everyday tasks, and this way you get a low price tag to boot.
2. Lenovo Legion 5i | RTX 4070 | Core i9 14900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5 5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,799 $1,399 at B&H Photo (save $300)
Lenovo Legion gaming laptops have been excellent performers for a while now, and this one has specs to impress. The CPU is a 24 core (8 Performance 16 efficient) powerhouse, plus you get a proper 32 GB of RAM to play with. Match that with a 140 W RTX 4070 and a 240 Hz screen and this laptop is virtually flawless for the money. 2 TB of storage would be nice if I was being picky, but 1 TB will do you fine.
Price check: Best Buy $1,899.99
3. MSI MAG 321UP | 32-inch | 165 Hz | QD-OLED | $829.99 $699.99 at Amazon (save $130)
The code names given to monitors are often impenetrable, but the difference between this MAG 321UP and the MAG321UPX is that this one has a 165 Hz refresh instead of 240 Hz. That's the only difference between this and more expensive OLED, otherwise, you're still getting a gorgeous 4K panel, with response times to die for, and pixel quality, I dunno, to live for? If you're not concerned about the refresh rate difference (and do you have the hardware to hit a matching 240 fps otherwise?) then this is where the smart OLED money is spent.
Price check: Newegg $699.99
4. Yeyian Tanto | Intel Core i5 13400F | RTX 4070 Super | 16 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $1,599.99 $1,199.99 at Newegg (save $400)
Yeyian has a stellar deal on an RTX 4070 Super machine here. We've seen slightly cheaper versions on sale, but this one at least does have proper DDR5 memory, making the motherboard at least nominally upgradeable to a more modern spec. It does make a bit of an odd combo with the Core i5 here, though for straightforward gaming performance it shouldn't prove any issue and deliver high frame rates.
5. Lenovo Legion Pro 7 | RTX 4080 | Core i9 14900HX | 16-inch | 1600p | 240 Hz | 32 GB DDR5-5600 | 1 TB SSD | $2,649 $1,999 at B&H Photo (save $650)
Lenovo makes some brilliant gaming laptops, and this Legion Pro 7 is no exception. Featuring the mighty RTX 4080 in combination with Intel's top spec Core i9 mobile CPU, this high-end model should have no trouble tearing through any game you can throw at it. The screen is plenty speedy too with a 240 Hz refresh rate, and 32 GB of fast DDR5 is not to be sniffed at.
Price check: Newegg (2 TB SSD model) $2,499.99
6. ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | 165 Hz | IPS | FreeSync | $179.99 $99.77 at Newegg (save $79.22)
ASRock has become a favorite of ours around here over busy shopping periods. These screens always seem to be on offer, and from the one we've used (read our review) they're good value for the money, too. You can't really complain with this 165Hz panel for just under $100.
7. Acer Predator Helios 18 | RTX 4070 | Intel Core i7 13700HX | 18-inch | 165 Hz | 1600p | 1 TB SSD | 16 GB DDR5 4800 | $1499.99 $1,299.99 at Newegg (save $200)
We tend to like our gaming laptops on the small side, but this desktop-replacing behemoth is truly excellent value for what you get inside. There's a proper RTX 4070 handling the graphics duties, a nicely performant Core i7 13700HX and some decent DDR5 rounding off a powerful, if rather ginormous, gaming beast.
8. Acer Nitro ED270U | 27-inch | 1440p | VA | FreeSync Premium | 170 Hz | $249.99 $149.99 at Newegg (save $100)
This is one of the best deals on a 1440p gaming monitor we've seen so far. A respectable brand and a respectable spec, although it might be worth holding out for an IPS panel. Still, a good price on a great little screen.
Price check: Amazon $169.99
9. Nextorage NEM-PAB | 2 TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,300 MB/s read | 6,900 MB/s write | $249.99 $109.99 at Newegg (save $140)
You can expect top performance out of this drive, which is impressive for the price. This version without a DRAM cache makes it a little less responsive than the DRAM-equipped NEM-PA model, despite having a slight advantage in stated straight-line performance. Unfortunately, this drive's price is volatile, but it's still one of the better-value 2 TB drives with a heatsink right now.
Price check: Amazon $139.99
10. LG UltraGear 34GP63A-B | 34-inch | 160 Hz | 3440 x 1440 | VA | $399.99 $239 at Amazon (save $160)
At its current price, this LG ultrawide is a genuine bargain. By comparison, Alienware's fancy QD-OLED 34-inch panel is around $800 even on sale. This LG matches its size, resolution, aspect ratio and refresh rate for less than one-third of the price, although of course, it is a VA panel, not an OLED. It's also not the brightest gaming monitor ever, but it is a very good deal.
Price check: LG $239.99
Did someone say AMD GPU?
In light of new graphics cards coming from all three of the discrete GPU manufacturers in the coming months I'm cautiously optimistic that we'll actually see some good graphics card deals this Black Friday week. And, case in point, here's one of the best current-gen AMD Radeon GPUs, the RX 7800 XT, on sale for $60 under the original $499 MSRP.
XFX RX 7800 XT | 16 GB GDDR6 | 3,840 shaders | 2,430 MHz boost | $479.99 $459.99 at Newegg (save $20)
At this price point, the best card used to be the RX 6800 XT but these days we have deals like this one, where the 7800 XT has the same price tag. It's only a little bit faster than the card it's replaced, but you're still getting a lotta GPU for the money.
RX 7800 XT price check: | Best Buy $469.99 | Amazon $479.99 | Walmart $514.79
If you want to get yourself a brand new gaming laptop, but baulk at paying gaming laptop prices, then this Asus machine should be your Black Friday go-to. It's just $700 for a full system that will deliver gaming performance well beyond what your standard RTX 4050 laptop can for the same money.
It's an all-AMD setup, with a Radeon RX 7700S GPU and a Ryzen 7 7735HS CPU. It's got a high refresh 16:10 screen, 16 GB of DDR5 memory, and the only thing I don't rate is that 512 GB SSD. It's a bit miserly in 2024 with the sort of size game installs we're getting, but it's also an easy upgrade down the line.
And hey, we've got Black Friday SSD deals for days.
Asus TUF A16 | RX 7700S | Ryzen 7 7735HS | 16-inch | 1200p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-4800 | 512 GB SSD | $1,099.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (save $350)
A gaming laptop with an AMD graphics card is a rarity, rarer still to find one with a very tasty discount. Now, the RX7700S isn't the most exciting graphics card, but it is a GPU that will outperform the RTX 4050 in most games quite comfortably, making this $700 system a very tempting laptop deal. The screen is decent, the RAM is substantial enough and although we'd prefer more storage space, it's a quality budget gaming machine for a very good price.
A full gaming PC setup, including mouse, keyboard, and gaming monitor for just $800? Yup, it is possible and no, it won't be a question of getting some ancient rig with an old RTX 3050 graphics card... or worse, no graphics card at all!
This is a full iBuyPower system (including mouse and keyboard) which is on sale right now for a penny under $700, and comes with an RTX 4060, an excellent budget Core i5 CPU, 16 GB DDR5-5200 RAM, and a full 1 TB SSD. Stick a 27-inch 1080p gaming monitor with a 165 Hz refresh rate into the mix and there you have it; an outstanding budget gaming PC setup out of the box.
Win.
iBuypower Scale | Core i5 14400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $949.99 $699.99 at Best Buy (save $250)
It's difficult to imagine finding more gaming PC for $700 than this one right now. The Intel Core i5 14400F might not be much of an upgrade on its predecessor, but it's still a plenty-fast little gaming chip. Plus, that RTX 4060 is capable of excellent 1080p gaming performance, and even a dash of 1440p with DLSS 3 help and some settings adjustments. You get a proper 1 TB speedy storage drive and a healthy dose of DDR5 in the mix, too, and even a keyboard and mouse!
ASRock Phantom Gaming | 27-inch | 1080p | 165 Hz | IPS | FreeSync | $179.99 $99.77 at Newegg (save $79.22)
ASRock has become a favorite of ours around here over busy shopping periods. These screens always seem to be on offer, and from the one we've used (read our review) they're good value for the money, too. You can't really complain with this 165Hz panel for just under $100.
If you want to get yourself an OLED gaming monitor, and not one of those rubbish 27-inch 1440p jobbies, then the Black Friday gaming monitor deals are where it's at. Most specifically a pair of 32-inch 4K panels, one with a Samsung QD-OLED and the other with a slightly brighter LG WOLED display. Both are great, but will suit different sizes of bank account.
LG UltraGear 32GS95UE | 32-inch | WOLED | 275 nits full screen | 240Hz (480Hz 1080p) | 0.03ms | $1,399.99 $1,069.99 at Amazon (save $330)
There was just one thing obviously wrong with this stunning 32-inch 4K monitor when we reviewed it. The price. At $1,400 it was just so expensive. But now it's been trimmed by fully $330, it's much more competitive. OK, it's still not exactly affordable. But this is the best 32-inch 4K gaming OLED available right now.
MSI MAG 321UP | 32-inch | 4K | 165 Hz | QD-OLED | $829.99 $699.99 at Amazon (save $130)
While the MAG321UPX sports a 240 Hz refresh rate, this one (without the X) is 'just' 165 Hz. But who cares when it's so good? You're still getting the same gorgeous 4K OLED panel, with a super-fast response time and fabulous pixel quality.
Price check: Newegg $699.99
The first one I want to highlight is actually my favorite wee gaming keyboard. It's the one I have sitting on my desk at home, and the one I use every single day, whether it's for work or to game on. The Mountain Everest 60 has been my go-to keeb since it first landed on my desk and that hasn't changed even after all the excellent boards I've cast my digits over since.
Right now the Everest 60 is just $40 at Amazon for Prime Members, but even at $50 without entry to Jeff's Gang it's still a steal and our current pick as the best budget gaming keyboard.
It's diddy, RGB-lit, has fully hot-swappable switches and is beautifully dampened to deliver a fantastic typing experience. You might say I'm a bit of a fan.
Mountain Everest 60 | Mechanical | 60% | RGB | $69.99 $39.99 at Amazon (save $30 for Prime Members, save $20 otherwise)
The Mountain Everest 60 is a perfect example of not having to spend a lot to get a cracking keyboard. Not only does it have hot-swappable switches and RGB, it's also wonderful to type on thanks to a plethora of enthusiast design choices such as great foam dampening, pre-lubed switches, and PBT keycaps. Oh, and you can snap on modular magnetic upgrades down the line, too, such a a numpad.