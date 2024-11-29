Say goodbye forever to those freezing cold cans of compressed air with a Black Friday deal on this rechargeable air duster

Cordless Rechargeable Air Duster $49.99 $33.49 at Amazon

Enough of those cans of compressed air that get painfully cold after 30 seconds of use. Keep this baby charged and use it to blast dust and hair out of your PC and keyboard. I use this model myself and it's great.

There are two machines in my house that suck up dirt and dust: my vacuum cleaner and my PC. Unfortunately, my PC is much better at it, so about once a month I have to drag it outside, open it up, and blast all that collected dust, dirt, hair, and fluff out if it. Not with a can of compressed air, but with something better: a cordless rechargeable electric air duster, which has a nifty Black Friday discount that makes it cheaper than its ever been.

This is the exact electric air duster I use, not just on my PC but on my keyboard and laptop, so I can give it my personal stamp of approval. It was $50 when I bought it but for Black Friday it's down to $33.49 on Amazon, a 33% savings.

👉 We're curating the best Black Friday PC gaming deals right here 👈

Like everyone else I used to use cans of compressed air to clean my PC, but I hated them. After about twenty seconds of use those cans get really cold, painfully cold, and sometimes if you tilt them too much they'll start spitting out whatever weird icy fluid they're filled with. Plus, they're cans of air so it's really hard to tell when they're almost empty, meaning I'd sometimes go to use one and it'd run out after only a couple seconds.

I'm really happy I bought this electric air duster last year. It lasts much longer than a can of compressed air does on a single charge, and I can honestly only remember charging it fully twice since I bought it. Plus, it doesn't get freezing cold while you're holding it. Bonus!

I'll admit it doesn't blast quite as hard as compressed air, and it's pretty noisy because it's got a little engine in it, but it works much better and is less wasteful than buying a bunch weird cold cans. I like it a lot and as a result I've become much more diligent about keeping my PC clean than I was before I bought it.