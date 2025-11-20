Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future) (Image credit: Future)

We're headed to the Arctic for this PC build. Figuratively, since a trip to the Arctic is out of PC Gamer's budget, and I've only stuck some Arctic parts into a PC and called it a day. Less risk of hypothermia, though my components are perfectly chilly.

The Arctic Xtender case is the star of the show here. The cooling company's first case and I dare say a good one. Confusingly for a company famed for its CPU coolers, it focuses on looks, rather than pure cooling ability. Needless to say, it looks absolutely superb under the heavily-tinted mirrored glass surrounding its fishtank-style exterior. It looks so good, in fact, I'm starting to question why I opted for a white build rather than this dashing, icy look.

As for the rest, I've opted for an AMD Ryzen 7 9700X here, in combination with 32 GB of DDR5-6000 RAM from Corsair. Standard, but dependable. Then I've topped it off with an RTX 5080 Founders Edition. That's a sleek card that fits the clean-cut aesthetic throughout.

One thing: RAM prices have shot up in recent weeks, and prices are continuing to climb upwards by the day. It's not a great time to buy memory, but there are often deals on other components used in this build to try and cancel out some of that price increase, though not entirely.

Performance

We put every build through its paces, testing the latest games and putting the CPU under pressure to ensure stability.