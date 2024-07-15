Here are our top 10 pre-Prime Day PC gaming deals, with big discounts on gaming PCs, chairs, GPUs—the whole shebang

Is it Prime Day yet? Well, it certainly feels like it. We might still be a day—heck, a few hours—out, but the deals and discounts are rolling in. Manufacturers don't seem to care for official deadlines, and neither do we when the pickings are good.

We've been combing through all the early bird deals and this is what we've come up with: the top ten PC gaming deals we can spot right now. From RTX 4070 gaming laptops to snappy 2TB NVMe SSDs and throne-like gaming chairs, here are our top picks for Prime Day before, y'know, Prime Day.

1. HP Victus 16 | RTX 4070 | Core i7 13700H | 16-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 16 GB DDR5-5200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199 at Walmart

The Victus range isn't the HP brand that comes to mind when you think gaming laptop, but it's the affordable side of the business which is still able to pack a decent punch for the price. This RTX 4070-powered machine is the cheapest we've found toting Nvidia's third-tier mobile GPU, but it is a 120 W version, not the full 140 W monty. That will still deliver at the 1080p res of this screen and will work comfortably under this relatively slim 16-inch chassis. The rest of the spec—16 GB DDR5 and 1 TB SSD—are exactly what you'd hope for at this end of the market, too. A really good price for a seriously solid machine.

2. Yeyian Yumi | Core i5 12400F | Nvidia RTX 4060 | 16 GB DDR4-3200 | 1 TB SSD | $1,199 $779 at Newegg (save $420)

The Yumi is a bit of a classic when it comes to gaming PC deals, as it's always there or thereabouts. At the moment this is the cheapest RTX 4060-based PC we've found, and comes with a supporting spec that is absolutely solid, even if it's not the latest and greatest. The combo of Alder Lake Core i5 and DDR4 memory means you still get the capacity, and a healthy core count, but without the expense of the very latest hybrid Intel chips or pricier DDR5 memory. And gaming performance will vary very little.

3. Nextorage G-LE | 2TB | NVMe | PCIe 4.0 | 7,400 MB/s read | 6,400 MB/s write | $249.99 $124.99 at Newegg (save $125)

This DRAM-less Nextorage drive still has plenty of pace about it, and if you're just using it as an extra game library SSD to contend with your expanding library, but still need some storage speed, it's a great option. The extra cache can come in handy as a boot drive, increasing responsiveness for smaller write operations, but for games this more affordable option can be a good way to save some cash on a new build or upgrade.

4. HP Victus 15 | RTX 4050 | Ryzen 5 8645HS | 15.6-inch | 1080p | 144 Hz | 8 GB DDR5 | 512 GB SSD | $979 $599 at Walmart (save $380)

Let's be upfront about this, nobody wants a laptop with just 8 GB of RAM in 2024. But when you're talking about a gaming notebook that costs just $600, but with a decent RTX 40-series GPU inside it, I can swallow it. Especially when you can easily upgrade the RAM with just a wee screwdriver in-hand. And 16 GB of fast dual-channel DDR5 is just $50-odd right now. The RTX 4050 is just a 75 W variant, so not the outright fastest, but will still definitely do a job at 1080p, and for this money, that's all you can ask.

5. Gigabyte RTX 4070 | 12 GB GDDR6X | 5,888 shaders | 2,565 MHz boost | $559.99 $499.99 at Newegg (save $60 with promo code FANDUA5762)

The RTX 4070 is a popular card and can be difficult to find at a discount, but it's important to remember that this price is cheaper than it was at launch. You're getting nearly RTX 3080 performance but with all those nice RTX 40 features. This Gigabyte model uses the traditional 8-pin PCIe power connector, rather than the new 12VHPWR one, which makes it far easier to install as an upgrade. RTX 4070 price check: Best Buy $554.99 | Walmart $534.99 | Amazon $529.99

7. ABS Kaze Aqua | Core i7 14700KF | Nvidia RTX 4070 Ti Super | 32GB DDR5-6000 | 1TB SSD | $2,299.99 $1,849.99 at Newegg (save $450)

The RTX 4070 Ti Super is a very powerful GPU, especially when you match it up with a Core i7 14700KF and 32 GB of DDR5-6000 RAM. That makes for a machine with serious grunt, and something that'll power through demanding games with relative ease. Shame about only 1TB of storage, but cheap SSD deals can still be found to buy you a bit more breathing room.

Acer Nitro XV271U M3bmiiprx | 27-inch | 180Hz | 1440p | 0.5 ms G2G resposne | IPS | $289.99 $199.99 at Amazon (save $90)

This Acer monitor is a steal for all you prospective competitive gamers, hitting a high refresh rate and low response time sweet spot (0.5-1 ms gray-to-gray). It's the same price as the Odyssey G5 below but is better for those of you who prefer an IPS panel to a VA. Price check: Newegg $281.99

9. Secretlab Titan Evo | 'Signatures' designs | Magnetic cushions | $549 $519 at Secretlab (save $30)

The Titan Evo is our favorite gaming chair, and has been for the longest time. It's the benchmark by which we judge all other gaming chairs—it's comfortable, supportive, and easy to assemble. The holy trinity. Buying direct from Secretlab is the only way to pick up this chair at this price right now.

10. Acer Nitro RX 7900 GRE | 16 GB GDDR6 | 5,120 shaders | 2,395 MHz boost | $539.99 $509.99 at Newegg (save $30 with promo code FANDUA5753)

The RX 7900 XT is one of the more recent releases out of AMD, at least in the global market. It started out as a special edition for the Chinese gaming market, but it was rolled out globally to help the red team compete with the green guys. It's a good deal, too, being big chunks of the RX 7900 XT but with a bit less of everything. Price check: Amazon $529.99 | Best Buy $529.99