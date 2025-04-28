AMD's RX 9000M-series mobile GPUs are rumoured to top out with an RX 9080M featuring 64 CUs and 16 GB of VRAM

Ah, it feels good to be writing about some fresh GPU rumours again, rather than opining on the prices of the ones we already know about. Known leaker All the Watts has posted a rundown of what is rumoured to be the AMD mobile GPU lineup for this generation on X—starting out with the RX 9080M, said to be a 64 Compute Unit mobile GPU with what looks to be 16 GB of VRAM and 64 MB of L3 cache.

Or it could have 64 lollipops, 16 ice creams, and 64 jelly sweets (via Videocardz). The formatting here could be clearer, but those numbers would line up with the top GPU in the RX 9000-series desktop stack, the RX 9070 XT. That's quite the performant graphics cruncher, although what wattage this mobile variant might run at is still up for debate.

Underneath that is the rumoured RX 9070M, said to have 48 CUs, 12 GB of VRAM, and 48 MB of L3 cache, which would match the specs of the China-only (for now, at least) RX 9070 GRE, which has now turned up for pre-orders on the AMD website after leaks of its existence came out last week.

After that comes the RX 9070M and RX 9060M, lower spec 8 GB GPUs expected to use the Navi 44 GPU, with reported "S" variants. That's presumably indicative of lower-wattage models, similar to Nvidia's Max-Q mobile GPUs of old.

Should these rumoured mobile GPUs be on their way in the near future, it'd seem likely that AMD's recently-announced press conference at Computex 2025 on May 21 would be the time and place to unveil them, although that's all speculation for now. Still, the event promises the announcement of "key products and technology advancements across gaming, AI PC, and enterprise", so it seems a fair bet we'll get some more concrete details then.

Or not, if AMD's CES 2025 RX 9000-series announcement is any indicator. We were briefed on some of the specs of the new desktop cards beforehand, but the presentation itself amounted to a minimal amount of info.

I'll be at Computex in person again this year, so it'll be interesting to see if the new mobile GPUs make a full appearance among all the inevitable AI feature announcements I've come to love so dearly.

It's also interesting to see the RX 9080 nomenclature rolled out for a mobile GPU, of all things. I'm not expecting AMD to announce an RX 9080 desktop card (after AMD graphics chief Jack Huyhn made it very clear that this generation was aiming for the mid-range), but stranger things have happened.

As for whether we'll see the new mobile chips in many gaming laptops? That's unclear, too. The RX 9000-series desktop cards have been popular, so it's reasonable to think that AMD will be hoping some of that shine will rub off on the mobile variants—although whether laptop vendors adopt AMD GPUs en masse remains to be seen.

And what of the RX 9060 desktop cards? AMD confirmed that multiple "RX 9060 products" would be arriving in the second quarter of this year, which would suggest we might see an entry-level desktop GPU at Computex, too. Something to give the RX 5060 and RX 5060 Ti some serious competition at the budget end of the market? I'm hoping so, at the very least.