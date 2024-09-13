Get your setup sorted for games season: PC Gamers' favorite gaming headset, mouse, keyboard, and controller are all on sale today

Good gaming peripherals are the unsung heroes of the PC gaming world. Though getting an RTX 40-series card and that beast of a CPU will let you show off your impressive frame rates and ray-traced puddles, it's the headset around your ear or controller in your hands that keep you going through those long gaming sessions.

We at PC Gamer have spent long arduous hours playing with fun bits of tech and have a deep understanding of almost any peripheral you can find out there (and even put our favourite in handy lists for you to click through).

Luckily, with so many to purchase, competition is high and accessories tend to go on sale fairly frequently. Here are some of the best bits of tech we've tried, all on sale, to give your entire setup a nice refresh heading into the end of the year.

The best peripheral deals right now

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless | 50 mm dynamic drivers | 2.4 GHz wireless connectivity | 300-hour battery life | $199.99 $144.90 at Amazon (save $55)

In our best gaming headset list, the HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless takes over our "best wireless" section thanks to incredible audio quality, a super comfortable fit, and a near-supernatural 300-hour battery life. If you need a headset to pull you through long gaming sessions, one charge of this bad boy could last you months.

Logitech G305 | 12,000 DPI | 6 buttons | Ambidextrous design | 99 g weight | 250-hour battery life | $49.99 $36.99 at Amazon (save $13)

$13 doesn't feel like a huge saving, until you realize the base price of this mouse is already very cheap. We consider it the best gaming mouse on a budget and for good reason. Logitech offers a whopping 250 hours of battery life out of a single charge with this, meaning if you charge up your HyperX Cloud Alpha every time this stops working, you can get hundreds of hours of uninterrupted game time (just don't do it all at once). With a potential DPI of 12,000, this is plenty snappy and its design language is super easy to grasp quickly. Just plug in the dongle and get gaming.

Asus ROG Strix Scope II 96 wireless gaming keyboard | Pre-lubed RG NX switches | PBT or ABS keycaps | 96% size | $179.99 $149.99 at Amazon (save $30)

This is not just one of the best keyboards, it is the very best gaming keyboard out there on the market right now. This 96% keyboard has lubed switches out of the box, which makes for a super smooth gaming experience, and hot-swappable switches mean you can get customizing it right away. It also comes with a multimedia control wheel for quick controls. It is also super compact and looks lovely.