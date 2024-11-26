This is without a doubt the gaming PC I'd buy this Black Friday: No nonsense, no sacrifices, just a spectacular RTX 4070 Super and 7800X3D build for under $1,500

CyberPowerPC Gamer Supreme | Ryzen 7 7800X3D | Nvidia RTX 4070 Super | 32 GB DDR5 | 2 TB SSD | $1,699.99 $1,429.99 at Best Buy (save $270)

While there are cheaper RTX 4070 Super gaming PCs out there right now, this is probably the best proposition. In fact, it's probably the best gaming PC proposition overall for most gamers. That's because the 4070 Super here is combined not only with 2 TB of storage but also one of the best gaming CPUs on the market, 32 GB of DDR5 RAM, and it's all housed in a lovely chassis to boot.

It's a breath of fresh air to spot a gaming PC at a great price that doesn't make any sacrifices this Black Friday. Often you're getting a great GPU but not much storage, or great storage but a lacklustre CPU. Not so with this CyberPowerPC build. This is one I'd actually buy, a solid all-rounder.

It has the whole kit, you see: high-end GPU and CPU, 32 GB of DRR5 RAM, and the ideal amount of storage for a gaming PC at this price range. Throw in a lovely chassis, price it at $1,430 at Best Buyand you have me sold.

To see what I'm getting at, compare this Gamer Supreme build with the $1,200 Yeyian Tanto, a cheaper RTX 4070 Super gaming PC that's also fantastic. Putting aside its cringier name, the Gamer Supreme fully earns its extra $230. We're talking double the storage and double the RAM, in a better-looking case, too. Primarily, though, the Ryzen 7 7800X3D is leaps and bounds ahead of the Core i5 13400F—which is also a nice chip—for gaming.

In fact, the Gamer Supreme's 7800X3D was, until very recently, our pick for the best CPU for gaming, bar none. Now it's bar one, this being its successor, the Ryzen 7 9800X3D. But the 7800X3D is still almost in the top spot. That's thanks to its heaps of 3D-stacked cache, which games make great use of.

This God-tier CPU-GPU combo should have you up and running in most games at 1440p resolution even at high refresh rates, and you'll even have a decent time at 4K in all but the most gruelling titles.

Plus, judging from some answers from verified purchasers, the PC's DDR5 RAM is rated to 6,000 MT/s, too. That's the ideal DDR5 RAM speed for a system like this: just at the point before diminishing returns start to really kick in. The Tanto's RAM sits at 5,600 MT/s, which is what most gaming PCs run with these days. The Gamer Supreme just inches everything that little bit further.

Oh, and did I mention it comes with a gaming mouse and keyboard? These won't hold a candle to some of the great Black Friday keyboard and mouse deals that are popping up right now, but they're better than diddly squat. In fact, apart from a monitor, you have everything you need right here, which would make it a great gift for someone getting into PC gaming this holiday season.

This is a PC I'd actually buy if I wasn't trying to save every penny. Sure, there are some cheaper options that will get you by, but this one doesn't cut any corners. It has absolutely everything you might want out of a entry-high-end gaming PC, and its discounted price tag is extremely tempting.