An RTX 4070 Super gaming PC for under $1,400 that isn't lacking in any other department? This iBuyPower rig is what I want to find under my tree

iBuyPower RDY Slate 8MP 002 | Core i7 14700KF | Nvidia RTX 4070 Super | 32 GB DDR5-6000 | 2 TB SSD | $1,999 $1,399 at iBuyPower (save $600 with code BLACKFRIDAY at checkout)

Yes, you can find a cheaper RTX 4070 build right now, but not one that's as well-rounded as this one. With this, you're getting an up-to-date platform with a fast CPU (ensure it has the latest BIOS, though), 32 GB of speedy RAM, and 2 TB of storage. Noice.

You know, iBuyPower's done itself somewhat of a disservice by making its promo code deal a little too difficult to spot. If I didn't have eyes like a flightless hawk, I might have missed it.

I'm glad I didn't, though, because with the extra $100 saving this BLACKFRIDAY code (that's it, that's the code) bags you at checkout. Yes, for Cyber Monday, too—we're talking just $1,399 at iBuyPower for an incredibly well-rounded RTX 4070 Super gaming PC.

A few days ago I was ranting and raving about a CyberPowerPC 4070 Super build for $1,430, but that rig's unfortunately back at full price now. This iBuyPower one is similar but has a 14700KF instead of a 7800X3D and is $30 cheaper.

A 7800X3D would be nice, it having heaps of cache and all, but the 14700KF is no slouch—just make sure the latest BIOS is installed so you don't suffer any voltage issues with it.

In fact, there's nothing to really caveat this build with. It looks incredibly solid all round. 2 TB storage? Check. 32 GB of memory? Check—and in fact, make that fast DDR5 RAM. 20-core CPU? Check that, too. It even comes in a rather dashing case that has nice, subtle, cohesive RGB lighting. Heck, it even comes with a gaming mouse and keyboard and Assassin's Creed Shadows.

You can get an RTX 4070 Super build for a little cheaper—say, this Yeyian Tanto rig for $1,200 at Newegg—but not without making some major sacrifices in the CPU, storage, and RAM department. And don't underestimate those things, either, especially the storage. A 2 TB SSD is far and away what you'll want to house some of your game library. 1 TB can cut it, sure, but not with ease these days.

If I were looking for anything in my stocking this year, this would probably be it. Well, anything for around this price, that is—which is a reasonable price, at that.