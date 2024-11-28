Under $1,200 for a 16-inch RTX 4070 gaming laptop? Yeah, I'd call that a Black Friday deal

Lenovo Slim 5 Gen 9 | RTX 4070 | Ryzen 7 7735HS | 16-inch | 1600p | 165 Hz | 16 GB DDR5 (single-stick) | 1 TB SSD | $1,769.99 $1,179.99 at Lenovo (save $590)

AMD chip, smart screen, RTX 4070, at least a terabyte of storage? This Lenovo machine is the whole package and one of the cheaper RTX 4070 machines around. There is one small catch, however, it only comes with a single stick of memory.

Saving almost $600 on a gaming laptop powered by an Nvidia RTX 4070 is near unheard of, but currently, the Lenovo Slim 5 Gen 9 is down to $1,180 from its usual $1,770 price tag. The closest discount we've seen so far this Black Friday deals period is the Alienware m16 R2, but that's still nearly $100 more pricey. We've got them right next to each other in our live gaming laptop hub actually, where we're constantly adding the best-discounted lappys, and against the rest, it's easy to see why the Lenovo Slim is a great deal.

Granted, the Alienware does come with dual-channel memory, but the Lenovo Slim is still a fantastic buy despite its single stick of RAM. That's mostly down to the magical RTX 4070 and Ryzen 7 7735HS combo. But its list of great stuff doesn't stop at the core components.

On top of the tasty CPU and GPU, the Lenovo Slim 5 comes with a 165 Hz panel for smooth frames, and a 1 TB SSD so you can fit most of your favorite games on one little 16-incher.

Speaking of its size, the Slim is one machine that shouldn't cause an issue with transportation. While Lenovo machines aren't heralded for their amazing gaming battery life, use them plugged in you'll see what portable gaming is all about... sitting still and not talking to anyone while being tethered to a wall. Wait...

Importantly, Lenovo ends up in our best gaming laptops list a lot for a reason. These are reliable machines, and while we've not checked this exact model out, we loved the last generation of Slim 5 gaming laptops.

It's a shame Lenovo has opted for single-channel RAM in this machine, but it is possible to upgrade it, if the mood takes you. You should be alright with one stick of 16 GB memory if you're just using it for a bit of non-CPU heavy gaming, though.