Sorry, there's no such thing as a GTA 5 money cheat

Let's get this out of the way now: a GTA 5 money cheat does not exist. We get it, you've gawped enviously at the expensive threads and flash cars paraded around by other players, and you want a piece of the action right away.

If that’s the case, then you might be on the lookout for money-making GTA 5 cheats which, as I've already said, don’t exist. Like in real life (in theory) you're going to have to put the hard work in to make your millions; there just aren’t any shortcuts on this one.

And if you stumble upon a site or service that promises you otherwise, avoid them like the plague: they're a scam. However, while you build your fortune to while away the days before a probably GTA 6, I'm here to help you make some quick money the old-fashioned way.

There's no GTA money cheat, but there are other options

The best way to make money is to keep an eye out for double money events. These offer twice the cash rewards, naturally, making them much more efficient money grinds. You’ve also got heists you can undertake, all of which can make around $400k an hour, but you’ll need an apartment that costs at least $200k and three friends to do them with. For instance, the GTA casino heist payout is $2.1 million, but thorough prep can take a few hours with twenty minutes for the actual job itself.

If you’d rather get into the business of haulage, you could always take on Special Cargo, Vehicle Cargo, or Air Freight Cargo. Special cargo requires you to own an office that’s worth at least $1 million, and a warehouse worth at least $250k, but can earn $200k an hour. Vehicle Cargo requires the same office, but you need a vehicle warehouse worth at least $1.5 million, but earns $300k an hour. Finally, Air Freight Cargo only requires a hangar worth at least $1.2 million, but only earns $150k an hour.

If you 'd rather make money in the background, try your hand at gunrunning, owning a motorcycle gang, or even dabble in nightclubs. Each require an initial investment and offer a lower payout, but you get it over time while focusing your attention elsewhere. You can find a detailed breakdown of all of these in our how to make money in GTA Online guide.