Grab this M17 Alienware laptop from Dell for $750 off

Alienware is a bit of a household name when it comes to premium gaming hardware. Right now you can get this Alienware M17 gaming laptop for $1,550 by using promo code AFF750AW ($750 off). As an added bonus, Dell is throwing in $200 prepaid Visa cards with qualifying laptops, making this beast of gaming laptop a well below its lowest price ever. You can even throw in some accessories like the best gaming monitor, to really capitalize on your savings.

As with all of Dell's Alienware products, you have a handful of options to choose from if you want to beef up specific aspects of your hardware, whether you need some extra RAM for video editing or a larger SSD for more storage. These options will, of course, cost extra, but the base model is no slouch either. The M17 comes equipped with a 17-inch 1440p 120Hz display powered by a mobile version of Nvidia's RTX 2070, giving this laptop some serious pull when it comes to gaming. All of this orbits around an Intel i7-8750H processor with clock speeds ramping up to 4.1 GHz. Specs like these can easily handle 60FPS at 1440p for most modern games with a handful of exceptions and rival the performance of some of the best gaming laptops available.

This is an excellent value for a gaming laptop of this caliber and the M17 will serve you well wherever your gaming takes you. A deal this good doesn't come up very often, and likely rivals some of the savings we'll see on Black Friday. In short, the iron doesn't get much hotter than this, so strike now.