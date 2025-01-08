Corsair's new 'personalised RAM' gives you the option to pick the look and speed of memory you hide in the case anyway

Corsair's Custom Lab, for designing and customizing gear, has a brand new addition coming to it this year: RAM. Just make sure your tempered glass case is ready for displaying them.

Announced in a press release for CES 2025, one of the year's biggest tech conferences, Corsair's Vengeance RAM will be customisable at some point in "Q1 2025" and can be bought from Corsair's own website.

Previously, Corsair has offered its K65 gaming keyboard, M75 gaming mouse, and MM300 mouse pad in the Custom Lab but the RAM is the first internal component for a PC offered in the range.

This initially strikes me as a little strange, as someone who tucks their PC away under their desk but I could see the benefit of customisation for show PCs or those who both have their rig on their desk and a nice glass side panel to show off all the internals.

We don't quite know the scope of the customization available, in an aesthetic sense, but there are currently 13 different central themes available right now, including Velocity, a Cyberpunk style black and yellow, Cherry Blossom which is pink and white, and Spellbound, which is a cute animation style theme made in collaboration with artist Elina Clevergull.

From launch, you can get RAM in Cherry Blossom and Sci-fi Light, in the three base colours the RAM traditionally comes in, then Sci-Fi Dark and Respawn are exclusive to black DIMMs.

However, the customization here isn't just about the looks, you can choose for your RAM's speed to go from 6,000 to 6,400 MT/s with CAS latencies going from 30 to 36.

It is unclear right now the exact rollout date of the RAM and how far customization goes but I'm quite a fan of the aesthetic so far, even if I'd never have to right chance to show it off without taking the case off my rig. Alongside this, Corsair has announced an accessory kit for its Dominator Titanium RAM.

If you've been looking to kit out your rig with the prettiest internals, Corsair may just have you covered in the memory department.