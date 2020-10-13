Grab the HyperX Cloud Flight wireless headset for just $100

The Amazon Prime Day deals keep coming, with discounts on nearly everything you could want. HyperX already slashed the price of its Cloud Alpha S wired gaming headset, but for those of you more interested in wireless options, the Cloud Flight is also on sale for $99.99. That's $40 off the original MSRP, though the headset has been priced closer to $125 lately.

This high-end headset from HyperX has an adjustable steel headband, a detachable microphone with noise cancelling, and 90-degree rotating ear cups with LED effects. It uses a 2.4GHz wireless connection (using a USB adapter) for connectivity, so it should work flawlessly up to 20 meters from your PC, console, or other device. Battery life is also a high point, as HyperX estimates you'll get up to 30 hours of operating time at 50% volume. Speaking of which, the headset lasts the longest when you disable the LED lights.

We haven't tried out the Cloud Alpha for ourselves, but our friends at TechRadar gave the headset 4/5 stars for its long-lasting battery life and solid sound quality. However, the lack of Xbox One compatibility might be a downside for some, especially since most other wireless headsets work with all platforms.