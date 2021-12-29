Grab Logitech's excellent G502 Hero SE gaming mouse for only $35

After you’ve finished setting up your gaming PC or laptop, often the next conundrum comes by way of peripherals. If you want to be clicking heads and taking names, then often a mouse is a first step in this journey. The good news is Logitech’s wonderful G502 Hero SE wired mouse is currently on offer for a very nice price, making that ride just a little less bumpy.

Logitech’s G502 Hero is a gaming mouse that has impressed us immensely with it’s excellent performance and a scroll wheel that feels so good, we keep talking about it. The SE model on sale has a new colour scheme, but other than that it’s the same kit as the one we reviewed fondly. Right now BestBuy have it down to $34.99 USD. To be fair, this is definitely a mouse that goes on sale a lot, so don’t worry too much about rushing out to catch this deal before it disappears. It's also not the cheapest we've ever seen it, but it's also not that far off. It’s a deal we keep highlighting because when it is on sale, it’s hard to refuse a mouse this good at that price.

Logitech G502 Special Edition Hero Logitech | G502 HERO SE | Wired Optical Gaming Mouse | RGB Lighting | Black| $79.99 $34.99 at BestBuy (save $45)

Don't get too caught up in that $79.99 before price as this is a mouse we often see it marked down to closer to $40. That being said, $35 USD for a mouse this solid, with a scroll wheel this nice, is a good deal anytime it comes around.

The recommended retail price for this mouse sits at $79.99 making this discount seem extra impressive, but paying more than $40 or so is a bit unheard of. This deal at $34.99 USD is still very good, especially if you’re in the market for a customisable Logitech RGB wired gaming mouse before the new year ticks over. Unfortunately the also excellent wireless version of this mouse, the Logitech G502 Lightspeed wireless mouse isn't on sale, at the moment.

It features 11 programmable buttons, 16K DPI sensor, weights you can adjust to your own feel, rubber side grips, and of course, RGB lighting. Even when it’s at around the $40 mark, or even a little higher, it’s a mouse that punches well above its price class. It’s a great quality gaming mouse at a low price, so you don’t have to feel guilty shoving it in your laptop bag for some sneaky gaming on the go.