Grab an iBuyPower gaming PC with an RTX 2070 Super for $1,200

We are in the midst of an ideal time to buy a prebuilt gaming PC—competition between AMD and Intel is at an all-time high, there are new GPUs, and plenty of Black Friday deals. One of them is this iBuyPower desktop outfitted with a GeForce RTX 2070 Super.

It's on sale for $1,199.99 on Best Buy, which is $250 below its list price. The discount pretty much bats away any savings that might be had by building your own PC. You could spec out a similar config for around the same money, but part for part, it'd be tough to come in way under this price (you'd have to do some serious deal shopping, and maybe fiddle with mail-in-rebates). So if you're not interested in rolling your own rig, this is the way to do it, without the sting of an added labor charge being built into the price.

The RTX 2070 Super is the real star of the show here, though. The "Super" model is a recently upgraded version of the RTX 2070. From a technical standpoint, it has more CUDA cores, more Tensor cores, more RT cores, and faster clocks compared to the original RTX 2070. What that all translates into is an overall faster graphics card—it offers around a 10-15 percent performance bump in our testing. Black Friday graphics card deals are likely to be centered on older GPUs (not exclusively), so it's always nice to see the newer stuff featured in a sale.

This is paired with an 8-core/8-thread Core i7-9700F processor, which is a good match for the RTX 2070 Super. Rounding things out is 16GB of DDR4 memory, and a storage setup consisting of a 480GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

It's worth noting, though, that unlike the 'K' variant, the i7-9700F doesn't come with integrated graphics and has a base clock of 3.0GHz and a boost clock of 4.7GHz, and can't be overclocked beyond that. The i7-9700F only retails for marginally less than the 'K' variant, so separately it might not be worth picking up, but this desktop configuration makes the overall package worth considering.

iBuyPower is also tossing in a keyboard and mouse, which add a bit of value, but you may want to replace them—we don't have any experience with iBuyPower's house peripherals, but we suspect that you're not getting a top-of-the-line mechanical keyboard. Check out our Black Friday hub for deals on those things, as well as displays and other hardware.