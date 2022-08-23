Goat Simulator 3 gameplay trailer simulates more goats than ever

Run, jump, headbutt, and even jetpack your way through a world filled with hapless humans this November.

Last year's announcement of Goat Simulator 3 was a big surprise—in no small part because there was never a Goat Simulator 2. And at last you can witness the goat simulation's simulated goats going absolutely ape in the four player co-op sandbox. Have a look at the chaotic new gameplay trailer above, shown at Gamescom Opening Night Live.

Run, jump, headbutt, and even jetpack your way through a world filled with hapless humans and everything else from hammerhead sharks to angry rhinos. It looks like there will be plenty to keep you and your fellow goats busy, with soccer games, car chases, tractor duels, jousting, hang gliding, and the wanton destruction of the unfortunate town that is home to these violent goats. 

Goat Simulator 3 (opens in new tab) launches on November 17 on the Epic Games Store and Microsoft Store. There's still no word on when we might get Goat Simulator 2.

