Giveaway: Get free goodies for vehicle-based MMO Crossout

Good news, Crossout fans: we've got 1,000 keys for the free-to-play action MMO's Winterfair event. All you have to do is fill out the form below to get a goodie pack consisting of:

Unique sticker: “Bundle of joy”

Paint can: “Player Union”

Rare “Engineer flag” for 7 days

The flag lets you earn additional reputation in battle—you can only install one on a given vehicle.

Once you have your key, you can redeem it here any time before the end of January. Here's the form:

If you've never played Crossout, currently in open beta, then it's a vehicle-based action MMO where you can create your own battle machine from dozens of interchangeable parts: if you want an off-roader with a chainsaw and rocket launcher, you can make it, or you could craft a combat platform floating on an antigrav field instead.

You can damage individual bits of an enemy's vehicle to effect its performance, and everything you win in battle can be sold to other players.