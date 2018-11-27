Get a Radeon RX 570 for $130 or RX 580 for $165 (update: 570 is still available)

Update: Black Friday and Cyber Monday have come and gone, but you can still snag Gigabyte's overclocked Radeon RX 570 and for $129.99, with two free games to boot. That remains the lowest price for a Radeon RX 570. Unfortunately, both of the Radeon RX 580 deals have expired, though you can buy an overclocked PowerColor Red Devil Radeon RX 580 for $179.99 at Newegg, also with two free games.

Original story: Black Friday has finally arrived, and that means it's a great time to upgrade your rig, or build a brand new one. Either way, if you need a new graphics cards, we found some stellar deals on a handful of Radeon RX 580 and 570 models that pack a lot of bang for your buck.

The least expensive of the bunch is a Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 card. It's on sale for $129.99 after rebate, and comes with a coupon code for two free games—you get to choose between Tom Clancy's The Division 2, Resident Evil 2, and Devil May Cry 5.

Gigabyte Radeon RX 570 | 2 Free Games | $129.99

This is a fantastic price for a Radeon RX 570, especially when you factor in the two free games. On top of it all, it comes factory overclocked and sports a custom dual-fan cooler. It's a good deal even before factoring in the $20 rebate. Buy on Newegg



If you're looking for something with a bit more oomph, stepping up to a Radeon RX 580 provides more graphics horsepower, and does it without a huge jump in price. We found two particularly interesting deals, one with a blower-style cooler and a factory overclocked model with a custom cooler.

XFX Radeon RX 580 | Overclocked | $179.99

While not quite as cheap as MSI's model above and lacking the free games over, this XFX model has a few things going for it, namely a factory overclock. It also sports a dual BIOS design and a custom cooler. Price is after rebate. Buy at Newegg



