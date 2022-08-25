Everything we know about Cyno in Genshin Impact

Explore Sumeru these Genshin Impact 3.0 guides (Image credit: miHoYo) Genshin Impact 3.0 (opens in new tab): What you need to know

Looking for more details on Genshin Impact's Cyno? He's a newly revealed five-star character that should arrive with the next update. Of course, with the recent release of version 3.0 you might be busy exploring the new Dendro region of Sumeru—providing you know how to get there (opens in new tab).

We don't know much about Cyno's background, other than he carries the title "General Mahamatra" of the Sumeru Akademiya. He wields a polearm in battle and draws from the Electro element, giving him synergy with Dendro characters such as Tighnari (opens in new tab) and Collei (opens in new tab), so it's worth taking a peek to see if he will fit into any team compositions you have in mind.

We have a good idea of his abilities, as well as his passives and constellations. So if you're looking for more info on this five-star Electro General, here's the lowdown on Genshin Impact Cyno.

When you can expect to wish for Cyno

No release date has been confirmed for Cyno though he's expected to arrive with version 3.1 which should land around October 4.

Both Nilou (opens in new tab) and Candace were also announced alongside Cyno, and, as they are five-star and four-star characters respectively, it's likely that Cyno will be part of the launch banner in the 3.1 update.

Abilities

Cyno's abilities

Here are Cyno's abilities, passives, and constellations (thanks to Honey Hunter (opens in new tab)). Just be aware that these may see slight changes before Cyno's launch.

Normal Attack: Invoker's Spear Normal Performs up to four consecutive spear strikes. Charged Consumes a certain amount of Stamina to lunge forward, dealing damage to opponents along the way. Plunging Plunges from mid-air to strike the ground below, damaging opponents along the path and dealing AoE damage upon impact.

Elemental Skill Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer Performs a swift thrust, dealing Electro damage to opponents along the path. When Cyno is under the Pactsworn Pathclearer state triggered by Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness, he will instead unleash a Mortuary Rite that deals thunderous AoE Electro damage and extends the duration of Pactsworn Pathclearer.

Elemental Burst Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness Calls upon a divine spirit to possess him, morphing into the Pactsworn Pathclearer. Pactsworn Pathclearer Cyno's Normal, Charged, and Plunging Attacks will be converted to Electro damage that cannot be overridden. Cyno's Elemental Mastery and resistance to interruption will increase, and he gains immunity to Electro-charged damage. This effect will be cancelled when Cyno leaves the field and lasts a maximum of 18 seconds.

Passives The Gift of Silence Gains 25% more rewards when dispatched on a Sumeru Expedition for 20 hours. Featherfall Judgment When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state activated by Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness, Cyno will enter the Endseer stance at intervals. If he activates Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer while affected by this stance, he will activate the Judication effect, increasing the damage of this Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by 35%, and firing off three Duststalker Bolts that deal 50% of Cyno's Attack as Electro damage. Duststalker Bolt damage is considered Elemental Skill damage. Authority of the Nine Bows Cyno's damage values will be increased based on his Elemental Mastery as follows: Pactsworn Pathclearer's Normal attack damage is increased by 100% of his Elemental Mastery. Duststalker Bolt damage from his Ascension Talent Featherfall Judgment is increased by 250% of his Elemental Mastery.

Constellations Ordinance: Unceasing Vigil After using Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness, Cyno's Normal Attack speed will be increased by 20% for 10 seconds. If the Judication effect of Featherfall Judgment is triggered during Secret Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer, the duration of this increase will be refreshed. Ceremony: Homecoming of Spirits When Cyno's Normal Attacks hit opponents, his Normal Attack Crit Rate and Crit Damage will be increased by 3% and 6% respectively for four seconds. This effect can be triggered once every 0.1 seconds. Max five stacks. Each stack's duration is counted independently. Precept: Lawful Enforcer Increases the level of Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Austerity: Forbidding Guard When Cyno is in the Pactsworn Pathclearer state after he triggers Electro-Charged, Overloaded, Quicken, Hyperbloom, an Electro Swirl, or an Electro Crystallization reaction, he will restore three Elemental Energy for all nearby party members (except himself). This effect can occur five times within one use of Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness. Funerary Rite: The Passing of Starlight Increases the level of Sacred Rite: Chasmic Soulfarer by three. Maximum upgrade level is 15. Raiment: Just Scales After using Sacred Rite: Wolf's Swiftness or triggering Judication, Cyno will gain four stacks of the "Day of the Jackal" effect. When he hits opponents with Normal Attacks, he will consume one stack to trigger one Duststalker bolt. Day of the Jackal lasts for eight seconds. Max eight stacks. One stack can be consumed every 0.4 seconds. This effect will be cancelled once Pactsworn Pathclearer ends.

Ascension materials

(Image credit: miHoYo)

Cyno's Ascension materials

You need to collect specific materials in order to level up Cyno's stats and talents.

Character

Both Thunderclap Fruitcores and Vajrada Amethysts are dropped by Electro Regisvines, though the latter is also rewarded when defeating Electro Hypostases and Thunder Manifestations. You'll also need:

Scarab

Divining/Sealed/Forbidden Curse Scrolls

Scarabs are a new resource only found in Sumeru's desert ruins, while the Scroll items can be looted when you defeat Samachurl enemies.

Talents

You'll need the following items to level up Cyno's talents:

Divining/Sealed/Forbidden Curse Scrolls

Admonition scrolls

Mudra of the Malefic General

Crown of Insight

As mentioned above the Divining, Sealed, and Forbidden Curse Scrolls are dropped by Samachurls while Admonition scrolls are rewarded for completing the Steeple of Ignorance domain on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.