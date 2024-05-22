How to watch Warhammer Skulls 2024

The Warhammer Skulls 2024 showcase is here once again. Last year wasn't particularly exciting—there were a lot of Warhammer mobile game announcements, but we didn't see much from any of the really big titles. This year, however, judging by the list of who's featured in the showcase, there's potentially some juicy stuff.

We'll get to see more of Space Marine 2, maybe get some Free-LC for Total War: Warhammer 3—or at least a hint for the next expansion—and maybe we'll even get some details about more significant future Darktide content, like a full-on expansion. We'll also get the usual array of discounts and deals on new and old Warhammer games alike. That said, here's how and when you can watch the showcase.

Warhammer Skulls 2024 watch times

Depending on where you are in the world, the showcase is scheduled for either May 23 or 24. Here's when you should tune in based on your timezone:

West Coast North America: 9 am PDT (May 23)

East Coast North America 12 pm EDT (May 23)

United Kingdom: 5 pm BST (May 23)

Europe: 6 pm CEST (May 23)

Japan: 1 am JST (May 24)

Australia: 2 am AEST (May 24)

You can watch the showcase on the official Twitch channel, or even watch it here with us, using the channel embed at the top of the article.

What to expect from Warhammer Skulls 2024?

As usual, the showcase is going to be packed with Warhammer game announcements, including reveals for new games, upcoming updates, and even potentially some Free-LC for players. The list of games featured this year includes:

Total War: Warhammer 3

Boltgun

Space Marine 2

Warpforge

Battle Sector

Darktide

Tacticus

Rogue Trader

Blood Bowl

Personally, I'm most excited for Total War: Warhammer 3's announcement. In the past, CA has given out Free-LC lords or heroes as part of Warhammer Skulls, and with them currently trying to win back player trust post Shadows of Change, they might take this opportunity to drop something. It'll also be cool to see more of Space Marine 2, and who knows, maybe we'll get some other new game reveals as well. All in all, there's plenty of reasons to tune in this year if you like your Warhammer games.