This year's Warhammer Skulls event, presented by actor Rahul Kohli, will have new reveals for Space Marine 2, Boltgun, and more—plus an up to 90% off sale on Warhammer games

Fans of giant shoulder pads and yelling rejoice: Games Workshop's Skulls event is back for another year on May 23, with the promise of plenty of new reveals for Warhammer videogames. A showing for the upcoming Space Marine 2 and something new for Boltgun seem to be the focus, but we're also promised news on Rogue Trader, Total War: Warhammer, Blood Bowl 3, Tacticus, Battlesector, Warpforge, and Darktide. I'm sure there'll be at least one or two surprises we've not been let in on yet too.

Actor Rahul Kohli (known for TV shows Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Bly Manor) will be hosting the announcements. He did the same last year, as well as voice acting for the game Boltgun—all part of his endearing ongoing campaign to replace Henry Cavill as the internet's favourite handsome celebrity nerd. You certainly can't knock his credentials, my man's out here priming his Orks on Instagram between shoots.

We've not tended to see huge news out of these shows in the past, though they've undoubtedly been growing year-on-year, and if you're a fan of any of these games it'll be worth keeping an eye on for any updates or events. It'll also all be accompanied by an up to 90% off sale on Warhammer games—the perfect excuse to pick up a grimdark treat. You'll probably have yet another opportunity to get the excellent Mechanicus for less than the price of a mug of recaf. Don't pass it up this time, yeah?

You'll be able to watch the stream on Twitch on May 23 at 5pm BST / 9am PST.