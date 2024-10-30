The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted returns to reveal the 25 most-anticipated PC games this December

In the 1990s, the UK's greatest philosophers came together to issue one request: "Tell me what you want, what you really, really want." This was followed by something about wanting "zig a zig ah", which no one has yet been able to translate. Either way, PC Gamer is bringing that spirit of inquiry back when the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted returns with full fanfare this December 5 at 12 pm PST, 3 pm EST and 8 pm GMT.

Once again, PCG's shadowy Council of games industry luminaries has convened to create a list of the 25 upcoming games they're most excited about. Which is quite a task, you know. With so many great-looking games both big and small on the horizon, whittling down a list of just 25 is quite a feat. We'll give you an action-packed rundown of the whole list, featuring all the latest news and announcements and, heck, perhaps the odd reveal or two?

Curious about who, precisely, PCG's illustrious Council of experts are? Unfortunately, that's a closely guarded state secret. So don't tell anyone that it features the likes of InXile Entertainment CEO Brian Fargo, Baldur's Gate 3's Lae'Zel voice actress Devora Wilde, Doom designer (as if I needed to tell you that) John Romero, Failbetter's Hannah Flynn, New Blood's Dave Oshry, Sid Meier's Sid Meier, and many, many more.

Your host for the evening's gala event? None other than Amelia Tyler—the Narrator from Baldur's Gate 3 that you'll remember for taking immense delight in your pain and suffering—and international esports host extraordinaire Frankie Ward.

So clear your schedule for December 5, basically. And if you need to know where to watch the show, the answer is pretty much everywhere. You'll find us broadcasting on the PC Gamer Twitch channel, YouTube, Twitch Gaming, Steam, and Bilibili.