The Steam Spring Sale is live

If you pay attention to our running list of Steam sale dates you'll already know this, but if you don't then maybe you won't—or maybe you just forgot, that happens too. Regardless, it's that time of year again and here's your reminder: The 2024 Steam Spring Sale is live.

There've been multiple Steam sales and festivals already in 2024, but this is a big one: The Steam Spring Sale is one of the four major seasonal blowouts that lay a beating to our bankbooks every few months.

That means deep-cut deals on thousands of games ranging from big-budget releases to cool little indies, plus the usual free Steam sticker for each day of the sale that you pop in to see what's up.

At a glance, it looks like Electronic Arts is going pretty hard in this sale: It's got a big discount on EA Sports FC 24, a bunch of Star Wars games, Mass Effect, and more.

But there's a lot more than that to dig through, so here are a few thoughts to get you started:

And don't forget your free daily sticker in the Points Shop—just browse any category in the sale and it's yours to take. First up: a bouncy cat.

(Image credit: Steam)

The 2024 Steam Spring Sale runs until 10 am PT/1 pm ET on March 21.