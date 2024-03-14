Epic is having a spring sale too, and to get things started it's giving away Deus Ex: Mankind Divided for the first time

Spring isn't even here yet—March 19 is the official kickoff date—but already we've got two major spring sales landed square in our laps. Steam's big 2024 Spring Sale got underway today, and so too did the Epic Games Store's Spring Sale, which launches alongside a very good weekly freebie.

Epic's giveaway game this week is Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, the second and final part of the Adam Jensen trilogy. It's an excellent immersive sim that suffers from two fundamental flaws: As the bridge of a planned trilogy it doesn't really lead into a satisfying conclusion, and with that trilogy now officially dead (and then deader, and then really dead), that satisfying conclusion will not be forthcoming.

Even so, Mankind Divided is easily worth your time. We gave it an 88% in our 2016 review, calling it "a beautiful, smartly designed game set in a gorgeous futuristic city," and hey, you never know: A concluding chapter could happen someday, right? (Yeah, I don't care what Elias Toufexis says, I'm not letting it go.)

Back to the deals: Epic's Spring Sale is a little less of an in-your-face blowout than the Steam sale, but there are definitely deals to be found. EA Sports FC 24 is 80% off, which is a biggie (and the same as the Steam price), Hogwarts Legacy is half price, Red Dead Redemption 2 and Alan Wake Remastered are both 67% off, and—digging deep here—Potato Sack Racing Simulator 2024 (no, I'm not kidding) is 70% off.

Note that the Epic Coupon is not back for this sale, so the price you see is what you're going to pay. Epic has, however, boosted its Epic Rewards program to 10%, meaning that 10% of all game purchases you make during the sale (normally it's 5%) will be returned to you as a credit you can use for future purchases. So if, for instance, you pick up Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (currently 40% off), you'll earn enough in rewards to snag the brilliant Chuchel (which I strongly recommend) for free.

I have never known a more relatable videogame character.

Deus Ex: Mankind Divided is free on the Epic Games Store until March 21. Epic's 2024 Spring Sale will continue rolling along until March 28.