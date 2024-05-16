Arthur Morgan and Tifa Lockhart's actors are hosting this year's Future Games Show Summer Showcase

We may still not know if Red Dead Redemption will make its way onto PC, but if you're scratching at the fence posts for more cowboy content, then at least you can stare longingly at Arthur Morgan's actor Roger Clark as he hosts the upcoming Future Games Show Summer Showcase alongside Britt Baron, best known for playing Tifa Lockhart in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth.

The Future Games Show comes from PC Gamer sister site GamesRadar and our publisher, Future.

"I am very excited to announce that I will be hosting the Future Games Show Summer Showcase with Britt Baron. We're going to unveil some incredible world premieres and provide deep dives on some of 2024's most exciting games," Clark says.

You can tune in to watch the Future Games Show on June 8 at 12 pm PT/ 3 pm ET/ 8 pm BST on Twitch, YouTube, Twitter (X), Facebook, TikTok, and GamesRadar. The show is also inviting content creators to co-stream the event, so you can also keep an eye out for your favourite streamers covering the showcase.

Some pretty impressive games have been shown off at this event in previous years, with the likes of the motorvania Laika: Aged Through Blood and one of my favourite games in 2024 so far, Pacific Drive.

"We can't wait to debut our most exciting and creative games line-up yet in the Future Games Show Summer Showcase on June 8," Daniel Dawkins, content director of games and video and events at Future, says. "This has been a bruising year for the industry, and we are expanding the paths into our show by launching a new section called the 'Indie Elevator Pitch.' Developers from around the world can pitch their game projects to the Future Games Show's audience of 10 million live viewers through a new video submission system."

There'll also be a 'Ones to Watch' section, which will basically be a deep dive into all the most interesting upcoming games and Unreal Engine 5 projects.

While there are no hints yet on what games will appear at this summer showcase, if the hosts are anything to go by, it should be a pretty exciting show. At the very least, we'll get to stare at Arthur Morgan and Tifa Lockhart for a couple of hours.