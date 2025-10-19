After 6 years, fantasy survive 'em up Necesse leaves early access with 'infinite seamless biomes', an end to its endgame, and a half-price discount

While by no means the longest-running early access project on Steam (that honour belongs to the perennial alpha juggernaut that is Project Zomboid) top-down survival RPG Necesse has been in development for quite some time. Fair Games' pixel-y fantasy romp first stepped onto the road back in 2019, and only revealed it was prepping for a 1.0 launch during this year's PC Gaming Show.

Now, Necesse is not done, exactly, but feature-complete as far as Fair Games' main plans for it went. The 1.0 update introduces multiple significant changes to its fantasy world, the biggest of which is, well, the world.

Up to this point, Necesse's world was built from a limited scattering of islands. But the 1.0 update introduces a completely new system that generates an infinite, seamless map, letting you explore freely across a vast continent, journeying between its many biomes that are now designed to blend into one another rather than being separated out. Handily, Necesse supports migrating your existing world to the new generation format, though the developers encourage players to start a new game to experience the world afresh.

Necesse Version 1.0 is now live! - YouTube Watch On

Elsewhere, the 1.0 update overhauls Necesse's balance and progression, including the addition of a new perk tree for the post-endgame Fallen Altar. The perks on the Altar are designed to modify Incursions—temporary endgame maps players can explore. These now culminate in a freshly added Final Incursion, where you'll battle new enemies and a final boss once you've progressed through all 48 perks of the Fallen Altar.

In short, Necesse's endgame now has an end, too. Other additions include four new secret weapons, 350 extra sound effects, and a massive pile of craftable weapons, armour, equipment, furniture, and other objects.

While Necesse is technically complete, the 1.0 update doesn't represent the end of development. Going forward, Fair Games plans to add further incursion related events, as well as extra items, enemies and minibosses, plus anything the community expresses a strong desire to see.

If you've been waiting for Necesse to be fully rounded out before jumping in, now's definitely the time to do so. Fair Games is running a 50% launch discount until October 30, bringing the price down to $7.50 (£6.50).