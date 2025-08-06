RTS sequel Ashes of the Singularity 2 promises to let you gleefully watch hundreds of thousands of units blow each other up in 2026

Oxide Games and Stardock's absurdly massive-scale RTS Ashes of the Singularity is returning. Ashes of the Singularity 2 is expected out next year, a decade after the first game let us cover its war-torn maps with thousands of mechanical units. If you're all about scale, this might make you very happy indeed.

Set in 2031, the sequel sees the return of its AI and augmented human factions, alongside a newbie: regular ol' squishy humans.

"Obviously, in the first game, the number one request was to have a human faction," says Stardock boss Brad Wardell. "Back then, we just couldn’t support having thousands of organic, walking, squishy people in the world and thus had to design in favour of machines. We're really excited to bring the humans into the war and watch how they fare against the massive mechanical armies of the Substrate and PHC."

While Ashes of the Singularity boasted some impressive tech, which Oxide aims to push even further this time, the series is still created in the mould of a classic RTS, with a story campaign, base building, and comp-stomp skirmishes, alongside multiplayer brawls.

Along with upping the number of units onscreen at once—we're talking hundreds of thousands this time—armchair generals can also expect features like dynamic environments that will be scarred by all the mayhem, continent-scale landmasses to fight over and commander assistants who will help you macromanage your ridiculously huge armies.

You'll have to wait until 2026 to get stuck into this new war, but the Ashes of the Singularity 2 Steam page is live now.

I've got my fingers crossed for this one. Stardock's last published RTS was Sins of a Solar Empire 2, developed by Ironclad Games, and it ended up being one of the best games of 2024.