Wuthering Waves codes and how to redeem

Wuthering Waves codes are one of the easiest ways to get Astrite in the new Genshin-esque free-to-play RPG, plus a load of other free resources. What's Astrite you ask? Well, this is the premium currency which you use to pull for characters—or Resonators as the game calls them—letting you build and add powerful new fighters to your party.

Though you can farm up Astrite by doing your dailies and completing quests, it makes sense to squirrel away as much as you can for when a character you want appears—these codes are a nice little bonus you can add to that ever-growing stockpile. If Wuthering Waves is anything like other gacha RPGs, the most powerful characters will be introduced in subsequent updates, so it's best not to splurge all your free Astrite at once.

Here I'll run through all currently available Wuthering Waves codes, plus I'll explain how to redeem them lower down the page. It's unclear whether Wuthering Waves will have livestream codes as well in future, but if it does, I'll also include those in this guide. Though there were three codes dropped before release, only one of them is currently working—I'll add more when they appear.

Wuthering Waves codes

WUTHERINGGIFT - 50 Astrite, two Premium Resonance Potions, two Medium Revival Inhalers, two Medium Energy Bags, and 10,000 Shell Credits

How to redeem Wuthering Waves codes

(Image credit: Kuro Games)

The quickest way to redeem your Wuthering Waves codes is through the game itself. You'll need to be at least Union Level 2, but you'll reach that after completing the initial section with Chixia and Yangyang plus the first boss encounter.

Here's how to redeem codes in game: