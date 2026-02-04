Why does isometric perspective suit Disco Elysium? 'You can design the entire game as if it was a painting'
ZA/UM's original art director breaks it down.
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Every Friday
GamesRadar+
Your weekly update on everything you could ever want to know about the games you already love, games we know you're going to love in the near future, and tales from the communities that surround them.
Every Thursday
GTA 6 O'clock
Our special GTA 6 newsletter, with breaking news, insider info, and rumor analysis from the award-winning GTA 6 O'clock experts.
Every Friday
Knowledge
From the creators of Edge: A weekly videogame industry newsletter with analysis from expert writers, guidance from professionals, and insight into what's on the horizon.
Every Thursday
The Setup
Hardware nerds unite, sign up to our free tech newsletter for a weekly digest of the hottest new tech, the latest gadgets on the test bench, and much more.
Every Wednesday
Switch 2 Spotlight
Sign up to our new Switch 2 newsletter, where we bring you the latest talking points on Nintendo's new console each week, bring you up to date on the news, and recommend what games to play.
Every Saturday
The Watchlist
Subscribe for a weekly digest of the movie and TV news that matters, direct to your inbox. From first-look trailers, interviews, reviews and explainers, we've got you covered.
Once a month
SFX
Get sneak previews, exclusive competitions and details of special events each month!
God bless Aleksander Rostov. The art director has been a highlight of Noclip's documentary about the making of Disco Elysium so far, always chiming in with the kind of insight you get with the real-life equivalent of Disco's "Actual Art Degree" thought cabinet project. The latest episode is focused entirely on Disco's art, which means Rostov gets to talk almost the entire way through, and everything he says is fascinating.
I was most interested in his comments on why Disco Elysium, which bucks CRPG tradition in so many ways, follows genre convention in having a top-down isometric perspective. "The isometric image is wonderful in that it is flat," Rostov says. "There's none of this 3D, like a million viewpoints. It's just this one image, in essence. You can design the entire game as if it was a painting. And that's kind of what we did."
Technical artist Siim Raidma mentions the importance of one Pillars of Eternity video from back when Obsidian's CRPG was still in-development, and which explained how its graphics were rendered. Obsidian wasn't to know at the time, but this video—which has also been referenced in a previous episode of the documentary—became a ground zero for the look of Disco Elysium. Rostov and the other artists took this four-minute lesson in isometric perspective and applied everything they knew about modern art to it.
"That's why the isometric thing basically works so well," Rostov says. "You just plug the painterly knowledge into it, and you simply make a better isometric image. Because painting is all about the study of the image and how to guide the eye and make this part of the image clean and this part of the image very textured and active and complex to pull your eye here. Then design these motion lines through the image to draw the eye of the viewer."
Rostov also shouts out Kaspar Tamsalu, responsible for concept art of locations. "Quite a few of the dialogue frames are also designed by him," Rostov says, "because he's a comic book artist by heart. When you meet Evrart Claire in the image you will see that the container frames put Evrart here and you're here, and you're lined in between these frames." You're trapped inside and highlighted by the framing, your eye guided up to where the union boss lounges in his comfortable chair—a power dynamic emphasized by the surroundings.
When critics call Disco Elysium a work of art, this is the stuff we're talking about. Unfortunately, one artist is notable by his absence. Anton Vill, who created the artwork for the thought cabinet, isn't mentioned in the episode. Vill is however the lead illustrator for the current incarnation of ZA/UM that Rostov was ousted from, and is working on Zero Parades for Dead Spies. Which sure does look like Disco Elysium.
Best laptop games: Low-spec life
Best Steam Deck games: Handheld must-haves
Best browser games: No install needed
Best indie games: Independent excellence
Best co-op games: Better together
Keep up to date with the most important stories and the best deals, as picked by the PC Gamer team.
Jody's first computer was a Commodore 64, so he remembers having to use a code wheel to play Pool of Radiance. A former music journalist who interviewed everyone from Giorgio Moroder to Trent Reznor, Jody also co-hosted Australia's first radio show about videogames, Zed Games. He's written for Rock Paper Shotgun, The Big Issue, GamesRadar, Zam, Glixel, Five Out of Ten Magazine, and Playboy.com, whose cheques with the bunny logo made for fun conversations at the bank. Jody's first article for PC Gamer was about the audio of Alien Isolation, published in 2015, and since then he's written about why Silent Hill belongs on PC, why Recettear: An Item Shop's Tale is the best fantasy shopkeeper tycoon game, and how weird Lost Ark can get. Jody edited PC Gamer Indie from 2017 to 2018, and he eventually lived up to his promise to play every Warhammer videogame.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.